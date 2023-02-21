Canada’s annual inflation rate eased more than expected to 5.9% in January, but with food and mortgage interest costs continuing to soar, the report continued to illustrate the strain that rising prices is having on the country’s finances.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected annual inflation to edge down to 6.1% from 6.3% in December. Month over month, the consumer price index was up 0.5%, again lower than analysts’ forecast of a 0.7% gain after a 0.6% decline in December.

Statscan noted that the annual rate was impacted by downward pressure from the base-year effect of January 2022, when prices had risen amid Russia-Ukraine tensions as well as supply chain disruptions.

Excluding food and energy, prices rose 4.9% compared with a rise of 5.3% in December.

The average of two of the Bank of Canada’s core measures of underlying inflation, CPI-median and CPI-trim, came in at 5.1% compared with 5.3% in December.

The Canadian dollar fell about a quarter of a cent on the data, to about 74 cents US. Shorter-term bond yields, which had been up sharply prior to the 830 am ET data, also eased. The two-year bond yield, which is highly sensitive to changes in the Bank of Canada overnight rate, eased to about 4.21% from about 4.28% prior to the data

Interest rate probabilities based on trading in swaps markets also immediately priced in lower odds that the Bank of Canada will hike interest rates further this year.

Prior to the data, they were pricing in a full quarter point hike in interest rates by this summer. Now, they are less certain, pricing in near equal odds of either a quarter point hike or no moves in the overnight rate at all.

Here’s how money markets are pricing in further moves in the Bank of Canada overnight rate for this year as of 9 am ET, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon.

Meeting Date Implied Rate Basis Points 8-Mar-23 4.5369 3.77 12-Apr-23 4.6131 11.4 7-Jun-23 4.6668 16.76 12-Jul-23 4.6832 18.4 6-Sep-23 4.6918 19.27 25-Oct-23 4.6901 19.09 6-Dec-23 4.6588 15.96

The current Bank of Canada overnight rate is 4.5%. While the bank moves in quarter point increments, credit market implied rates fluctuate more fluidly.

For the bank’s next policy rate decision on March 8, money markets suggest an 85% chance of no change in the overnight rate. The probability of a hike in the overnight rate, in the eyes of money markets, starts to increase modestly starting with the April policy rate decision. Credit markets continue to price in no cuts to the overnight rate this year - which is a change from a month ago prior to the release of a series of stronger-than-expected North American economic data.

Statistics Canada also released retail sales data this morning at the same time as the inflation report, showing a 0.5% decline in December, matching Street expectations.

Here’s how economists are reacting:

James Orlando, director and senior economist, TD Economics

January’s CPI report showed that inflation continues to cool in Canada. Headline and core measures are falling on a year-on-year basis and should decline even further over the coming months as the base effect of last year’s first half price surge washes out of the data.

For the Bank of Canada, it will need to see this trend continue for it to be comfortable remaining on the sidelines. ... A slowing in economic momentum will be needed for inflation to decisively fall back towards the 1% to 3% target range. The recent uptick in employment and spending data complicate this. But given the improvement in inflation data today, the BoC will not feel rushed to jump back in with another rate hike just yet.

Douglas Porter, chief economist with BMO Capital Markets

Today’s CPI represents a rare downside surprise in both headline and core inflation, clearly a big step in the right direction. While there were some one-off factors helping out, there were also numerous special factors on the way up last year—so we were due for some better inflation luck, with a cooling economy and improved supply chains also contributing. Even the short-term metrics on core inflation are getting into a much more manageable zone, which should soon trim the annual rates from their 5% perch. Overall, this milder report will provide the BoC with some comfort on their decision to move to a conditional pause, acting as a strong antidote to the run of robust growth figures seen in recent weeks.

Stephen Brown, deputy chief North America economist, Capital Economics

The much smaller rise in core prices in January suggests that headline inflation will fall faster than the Bank of Canada expects, reinforcing our view that the Bank is unlikely to resume raising interest rates. ...

Core prices rose by just 0.1% m/m, the smallest rise since February 2021. The 0.5% m/m fall in clothing prices is hard to square with the unseasonably warm weather, which should have boosted demand for full-priced spring clothing, but the 0.3% m/m fall in household operations, furnishings & equipment prices and the fall in vehicle prices – of more than 1% m/m by our seasonal adjustment – shows the positive impact of easing supply shortages.

The other good news is that the upward revisions to core inflation that Stats Can flagged last month were not as large as initially indicated, with CPI-median revised up by 0.2%-points in December and CPI-trim left unrevised. Either way, both fell by 0.2%-points in January as we had expected.

Andrew Grantham, senior economist, CIBC Capital Markets

A steeper deceleration in headline CPI than expected, largely due to some of the weakest core readings in almost two years, suggest that the Bank of Canada has already done enough to bring inflation under control. Although the annual rates of headline (5.9%) and core (around 5%) inflation remain well above the Bank’s 2% goal, those figures will look much lower by May as some of the largest monthly price increases from last year drop out of the annual calculation. Over the past three months, annualized rates of core inflation suggest that policymakers are already closing in on, or on some breakdowns have already met, their 2% target.

Alongside revisions to seasonally-adjusted price series, Statistics Canada also released for the first time a monthly profile for the Bank of Canada’s CPI-trim and CPI-median series. These are important as policymakers have been focusing on the 3-month annualized rate of change in these series, knowing full well that the annual rates (5.1% and 5.0% respectively) are still being influenced by big monthly increases last spring. The latest data suggest that the 3-month annualized rate for both were around 3.5% which, while still above the top end of the Bank’s 1-3% target band, is a big improvement from the peaks seen towards the middle of 2022. ·

Moreover, other core measures of inflation have shown even greater improvement. In January, seasonally adjusted CPI excluding food/energy rose by only 0.1% month-over-month, which was the weakest increase since March 2021. Excluding mortgage interest costs as well, which are rising as a direct consequence of Bank of Canada interest rate hikes, prices would have been flat on the month. Indeed, on this breakdown, the 3-month annualized rate of inflation stood at 1.9% in January, suggesting that policymakers have already slowed the economy enough to hit their 2% inflation goal. ...

Alongside some healthy readings for retail sales in December/January, the deceleration in CPI adds to evidence that the Bank of Canada doesn’t need to engineer a recession to get inflation under control. Headline inflation should ease below 3% by May, although continued strength in food prices and mortgage interest costs will likely keep the annual pace sticky between 2-3% throughout the second half of the year. That supports our call for no further interest rate hikes, but also no cuts until early 2024.

Royce Mendes, managing director and head of macro strategy, Desjardins Securities

A new year brought some early signs of a new trend in consumer prices. The index rose just 0.5% month-over-month in January. That was cooler than what the consensus had penciled in and left the 12-month rate tracking 5.9%, four ticks slower than the 6.3% seen in December. Rising gasoline prices and ongoing increases in food prices drove CPI higher in January. However, excluding those two volatile components, prices rose just 0.14% in seasonally-adjusted terms. That’s the softest print since early 2021 and leaves the three-month annualized pace of core inflation running at just 3.1%.

