Rates are rising, should investors sell their dividend stocks?

Merrill Lynch’s monthly Research Investment Committee report argues that developed markets are beginning a new regime for interest rates and bond yields that will see both climb steadily for the next number of years.

The report then proceeds to assess the performance implications of higher rates for investors in dividend paying stocks. This is U.S. data, but generally applicable to Canadian markets (with the likely exception of dividend-paying commodity stocks),

“In a rising rate environment, we prefer stocks with strong dividend growth potential over stocks with simply the highest dividend yields, especially with dividend growth stocks still trading at a discount to dividend yield stocks… Our portfolio strategy team notes that since 1999, during periods when 10 year Treasury yields have risen by more than 150bps, the average return on the Russell 1000 Growth Index has been roughly 1,200bps greater than the average return on the S&P High Dividend Aristocrats Index.”

“@SBarlow_ROB ML: Can you own dividend stocks when rates are rising?” – (research excerpt) Twitter

Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, makes the important point that investors shouldn’t wait for a recession to reduce risk in their portfolios,

“@LizAnnSonders Post-WWII, worst median return for stocks came in months immediately prior to recession (notice positive average return DURING recessions)” – (charts) Twitter

Crude prices are higher after the White House announced its intention to withdraw from a multilateral Iran deal designed to halt the country’s nuclear weapons program. Reuters Breakingviews columnist George Hay is not thrilled with the decision,

“Donald Trump just unloaded multiple bullets targeted at America’s foot. The U.S. president said on May 8 he was rescinding support for the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and re-imposing tough sanctions on Iran lifted as part of the 2015 deal with France, Germany, Britain, China and Russia… it throws another spanner into the works of a global oil market in which steady demand and reduced spare capacity had already left prices at $75 a barrel. Iranian disruption could push the price higher, though with U.S. oil producers pumping strong, it may not have as much influence as in the past.”

“Breakingviews - U.S. fires trio of bullets at own foot over Iran” – Reuters

“Crude soars, U.S. dollar roars as Trump dumps Iran nuclear deal” – Report on Business

“Oil hits 3-1/2-year high after U.S. quits Iran deal” – Reuters

“@JavierBlas2 The key to watch today and in the next few days is how the physical #oil market (which has been at multi-year lows until a few days ago) reacts, particularly in the Mediterranean, the European region most exposed to impact of US secondary sanctions on #Iran exports — #OOTT” – Twitter

It’s “Sell in May” season, but Michael Batnick details the folly of attempting to time the market in any way,

“We could have had the exact same conversation in 2013 as the market was approaching new all-time highs. It was reasonable to be a bit weary, after all the last two times stocks hit those levels they crashed by more than 50%. And stocks weren’t exactly a bargain. In March 2013, at a CAPE of 22.5, it was 87% higher than all readings… In the five years since the time the S&P 500 made a new all-time high in March 2013, it’s gained 90%. Stocks would need to decline 42% just to get back to those levels.”

“Should I Time the Market?” – Batnick, Irrelevant Investor

For 3.4 million subprime Canadians, Poloz can't go slowly enough on rates https://t.co/u2RJlsu7I2 pic.twitter.com/Wd2SbXICrR — Bloomberg Canada (@BloombergCA) May 9, 2018

