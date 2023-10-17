Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

RBC Capital Markets analyst Jimmy Shan assessed the best ways to invest in the domestic REIT sector,

“From historical REIT universes over 20 years, we constructed two REIT portfolios, screened based on factors outlined below, and re-constructed quarterly. Portfolio #1 seeks to minimize the number of ‘losers’ by excluding those with 1) earnings decline, 2) more vulnerability to interest rate rising and 3) at higher risk of distribution cut … Portfolio #2 seeks to maximize the number of ‘winners’ by including those with healthy FFO [funds from operations’ & NAV [net asset value] growth and distributions that are stable or growing, without regard to balance sheet or payout risks … Portfolio #1 (minimize ‘losers’) wins over the very long term (15 and 20 years), but Portfolio #2 (maximize ‘winners’) wins over the 5 and 10 year timeframe. Over a 20, 15, 10, 5 year time frame, portfolio #1 delivered an annualized total return of 12 per cent, 13 per cent, 7 per cent, 5 per cent, respectively, vs. portfolio #2 which delivered 10 per cent, 11 per cent, 11 per cent, 8 per cent, respectively. As an aside, both portfolios outperformed the S&P/TSX Capped REIT index across all timeframes … While portfolio #1 outperformed #2 over the very long term, portfolio #1 tended to underperform #2 when rates were rising. One possible explanation is that because we have been in a declining rate environment for most of REIT history, REITs have increasingly become regarded as ‘bond proxies.’

***

Investors selling equities in favour of bonds has been blamed for stock market volatility lately, but Goldman Sachs chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin took a closer look and found the phenomenon overrated, at least for now,

“Households’ demand for yield-bearing assets has not driven significant equity net selling so far this year. Aside from Treasuries, households have purchased $448-billion in money market mutual funds through June. Households appear to have financed these purchases using checking and savings balances. Households sold only $168 billion of their $40 trillion in corporate equity and mutual funds positions in 1H23 … We expect households will continue modestly net selling equities in 2023 and 2024. Households are already heavily invested in equities. Their current 42-per-cent allocation to stocks ranks in the 96th percentile since 1952. We expect that elevated yields across the maturity spectrum will continue to entice households to purchase yield bearing assets in lieu of stocks. While the household bond allocation equals 17 per cent (46th percentile), the allocation to cash is low vs. history at 16 per cent (25th percentile) … Elevated rates and improved funded statuses will drive pensions to sell $250 billion of U.S. stocks in 2024. Pensions discount their future liabilities at prevailing market interest rates. As a result, the sharp rise in interest rates during the last two years has substantially improved the financial position of most pension funds … Amid the environment of high yielding alternatives to equities, pensions have net sold $315 billion in US equities year-to-date. As rates stabilize in 2024, we expect pensions will continue selling stocks in favor of yield-bearing asset.”

***

Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson sees more weakness under the surface of U.S. equity markets,

“Weakening breadth and cautious internals reduce the odds of a 4Q rally ... With all eyes fixated on S&P 500 price action around the 50- and 200-day moving averages as the key barometer for whether we will have a 4Q rally (which is a consensus view based on our dialogue), we think it’s more instructive to look beneath the surface at equal weight relative performance across sectors and styles. Here, the signals are weaker and suggest key tactical support is vulnerable. High FCF, low leverage and low volatility factors continue to lead, corroborating a cautious tone under the surface of the market. We continue to recommend a barbell of defensive growth and late cycle cyclicals on the long side … Earnings revisions breadth for the overall S&P 500 has fallen sharply over the last couple of weeks (the most significant 2-week decline since July 2022)”

***

Diversion: “More Than Half U.S. Teens Use Social Media For Almost Five Hours Per Day, Survey Finds” – Gizmodo