Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

RBC Capital Markets head of global energy research Greg Pardy made three changes to his Global Energy Best Ideas, adding Finland’s Neste Oyj and removing Callon Petroleum Co. and Diamondback Energy,

“In October, the RBC Global Energy Best Ideas List was up 0.1 per cent compared to the iShares S&P Global Energy Sector ETF (IXC) down 4.2 per cent and a hybrid benchmark (75-per-cent IXC, 25-per-cent JXI – iShares Global Utilities ETF) that was down 2.9 per cent on a sequential basis. Since its inception in February 2013, the RBC Global Energy Best Ideas List is up 158.4 per cent compared to the S&P Global Energy Sector ETF up 29.5 per cent.”

The remaining companies on the list are Suncor Energy, Obsidian Energy, topaz Energy, Permian Resources Corp., ARC Resources, Tourmaline Oil, Canadian Natural Resources, Santos Ltd., SLB, Aker Solutions, Altagas Ltd., Pembina Pipeline Corp., Targa Resources Corp., Cheniere Energy Inc., Energy Transfer LP, Superior Plus and PG&E Corp.

***

Scotiabank analysts Mario Saric and Himanshu Gupta outlined their REIT strategies and top picks,

“We still like an overweight position in Apartments. We believe they are more economically defensive,with a large MTM [mark to market] and near maximum occupancy supporting mid-single-digit SSREV [same store revenue] growth in 2024, even should the economy slow. As noted our Primaris Initiaiton … we currently have Outperform ratings on Interrent REIT, and Canadian Apartment Properties REIT … We suspect public markets are reacting to concerns over the Canadian consumer (may not entirely be justifiable) preventing acceleration in FFOPU [funds from operations per unit] growth in 2024 for many of the Retail REITs, particularly ones with higher financial leverage. To the extent that a recession does not materialize amidst strong consumer savings, we think Retail REITs could see a bit of a recovery in sentiment in 2024. Our SO-rated [sector outperform] Retail REIT picks = Crombie (CRR), Choice Properties (CHP), CT REIT (CRT), and RioCan (REI)”

***

BMO Canadian rates and macro strategist Benjamin Reitzes was definitive about the future rate decisions from the Bank of Canada (my emphasis),

“The Canadian economy stagnated for a second consecutive month in August, with StatCan’s September flash estimate projecting zero growth for a third straight month. Bigger picture, that left GDP flat since February, and up just 0.1% a.r. since January. It’s clear that the economy is struggling under the weight of the Bank of Canada’s 475 bps in rate hikes. StatCan also put the flash estimate for Q3 at around zero, suggesting we could see a second consecutive quarter of negative GDP growth. That will ramp up recession talk, which likely won’t fade as the economy is expected to slow further in Q4. There should be little doubt now that BoC rate hikes are a thing of the past. Rate cuts aren’t top of mind yet, but recession-like growth will pull down inflation over time, driving a more dovish BoC…but probably not until at least a few months into 2024″

***

