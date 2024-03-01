Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

RBC Capital Markets head of global energy research Greg Pardy made two changes to Global Energy Best Ideas List, removing Aker Solutions and Cenovus Energy Inc..

In the latter case, the stock is a victim of its own success as recent outperformance has left it close to fully valued,

“Our view: In February, the RBC Global Energy Best Ideas List was up 3.8% compared to the iShares S&P Global Energy Sector ETF (IXC) which was up 1.7% and a hybrid benchmark (75% IXC, 25% JXI – iShares Global Utilities ETF) that was up 1.1% on a sequential basis. Since its inception in February 2013, the RBC Global Energy Best Ideas List is up 167.2% compared to the S&P Global Energy Sector ETF up 30.9%”

The list now is BP, Repsol, Suncor Energy, Obsidian Energy, Topaz Energy, Diamondback Energy, Permian Resources, ARC Resources, Tourmaline Oil, Canadian Natural Resources, MEG Energy, Santos Limited, Enerflex Ltd., Pason Systems Inc., SLB, AltaGas Ltd., Pembina Pipeline Corp, Archrock Inc. , Energy Transfer LP, Neste Oyj, Northland Power, Superior Plus, and PG&E Corp.

***

There has been a trend among Wall Street forecasters this week involving justifying the large-cap technology leadership in U.S. markets. Citi strategist Dirk Willer joined the party late Thursday,

“The current equity bubble is not (yet) overly large in terms of price appreciation, duration, valuation, or sentiment. Some are disputing whether it is a bubble in the first place given the expectations of strong earnings growth. We therefore think the market likely has further room to run. An inflating bubble does not mean that the Fed will not be able to cut. Historically, the Fed has no issues cutting into a bullish equity market, though we note that the extent of cuts is smaller if markets are strong, justifying the recent pricing out of cuts in the front end of the U.S. curve. Typically, U.S. rates and the USD move higher while the bubble builds. The S&P does not always outperform, but we expect it to this time. Copper benefits, but AUD does not … We measure bubbles as two standard deviations over the longer-term real trend. On this measure, the current bubble is small relative to the past in terms of size of appreciation and duration. The CAPE ratio is not extreme yet, nor is sentiment. FOMO could create a bubble on par with the larger bubbles in the past, perhaps also given fears that it could be the last bubble before AI, rather than humans, is at the steering wheel’

***

BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic highlights the TSX’s ability to predict the recent underperformance of the domestic economy,

“The Canadian economy is now underperforming its U.S. counterpart by a wide margin, with real GDP growth of less than 1 per cent over the past year compared to a strong 3.1 per cent south of the border. Interestingly, the serious underperformance of Canadian equities since early 2023 has almost perfectly flagged this relative weakness in the real economy. The TSX is now up about 5 per cent year-over-year versus a blistering near-30-per-cent gain in the S&P 500. It’s almost like the market knows. Of course, there are technical differences at play—Canada doesn’t have much equity exposure to what is working (e.g., big tech) right now—but there are some more fundamental forces at work, too. The economy is generally struggling more with higher interest rates; the profit picture has been weaker in Canada; unit labour costs are proving stickier; and, related to that, Canada is fully missing out on an upturn in productivity while it sees M&E investment contract. These are all fundamentally equity friendly (or unfriendly) factors tilted in the U.S. direction, at least for now”

“BMO: “The Market Always Knows…”” – X

***

