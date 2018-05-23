RBC and TD are among stocks that could see big moves Thursday

Are Canada’s banks rewriting their scripts this week? Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce kicked off earnings season with a healthy beat, but the sector stumbled when CIBC said it saw mortgage lending slowing meaningfully in the second half — an example of how forward-looking comments can overwhelm a quarter’s good news.

Thursday morning, executives at Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto Dominion Bank get to weigh their words carefully, balancing them against what’s expected to be stellar results.

Story continues below advertisement

Analysts expect RBC to post, on average, earnings per share of $2.05 on revenue of just over $10.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon. If the bank hits that number, it will represent 14 per cent EPS growth over 2017’s April quarter.

TD is expected, on average, to report EPS of $1.50 on revenue of just under $8.95 billion. That earnings number would be nearly 21 per cent above the prior year’s quarter.

The $2.95 in EPS CIBC reported Wednesday was 5 per cent above analyst expectations, continuing its run of consensus-beating numbers. Coming into this reporting season CIBC has the best track record among the Big Six banks in the past eight quarters, as well as in the past four quarters, of exceeding analyst consensus, according to a review of Eikon data.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

TD is the runner-up in the four periods through the January quarter, with an average surprise of 6.0 per cent, versus CIBC’s 7.0 per cent. It also has the biggest miss of any of the six banks in the past eight quarters, a 2.0 per cent underachievement in last year’s fourth quarter. It was TD’s only time in the eight quarters it failed to meet or beat expectations. (The fact that the biggest miss out of 48 earnings reports is 2 per cent speaks to the stability in the sector.)

Royal Bank exhibits that steady performance as well. Its biggest beat of the last eight quarters is the 7.7 per cent outperformance it posted in the first quarter. It typically reports a pleasant little surprise of a few cents, and only missed expectations in 2016’s fourth quarter.

If TD and RBC beat Thursday — and, of course, reassure Bay Street about the second half of 2018 — they may be able to reverse the minor declines their shares posted Wednesday on CIBC’s news.

Story continues below advertisement

In the U.S., Best Buy Co. Inc. continues a parade of major U.S. retailers reporting in recent days. After a strong holiday performance from the retailer, investors will look for an update on future growth drivers, which includes the pipeline of big product launches, cost-cutting measures and new investments to grow its online business.

Analysts expect, on average, EPS of 74 US cents on revenue of just under US$8.74 billion, Eikon says. The company has beaten expectations eight quarters in a row, including an EPS number in the January quarter that exceeded expectations by nearly 20 per cent.

Apparel retailer Gap Inc. is expected to again bank on its cheaper Old Navy brand to drive revenue and comparable-store sales growth in the first-quarter. Wall Street will also be looking to see if Gap can maintain the impressive performance of its namesake brand from the prior quarter. Analysts expect EPS OF 46 US cents on revenue of just over US$3.6 billion.

Note: The earnings-per-share numbers expected by analysts and reported by the companies are typically adjusted for items they consider special, unusual or non-recurring. The EPS figures in this story may not match the companies’ net income per share as calculated by generally accepted accounting principles.

With files from Reuters