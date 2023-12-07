Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

The global energy research team at RBC Capital Markets remain constructive on the sector despite recent commodity price volatility,

“Our constructive stance towards energy producers in 2024 reflects a reengineered sector characterized by ongoing capital discipline, balance sheet deleveraging, limited appetite for organic growth, free cash flow generation, abundant shareholder returns and decarbonization initiatives. Come what may macro wise, we believe energy producers have achieved enhanced resiliency since the pandemic and remain well equipped to afford shareholder optionality via distributions of all kinds”

The Canadian stock recommendations fall into four categories.

In the large-cap category there is ARC Resources, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, Tourmaline Oil, Emera Inc. and Pembina Pipeline.

In midcap, there is MEG Energy and Topaz Energy.

Under small cap, there is Obsidian Energy, and for dark horse stocks, there is Baytex Energy, Gibson Energy Inc., Transalta Corp and Superior Plus Corp.

The non-Canadian dark horse stock is Chevron Corp.

BMO chief strategist Brian Belski screens the S&P/TSX Composite in January, April July and October for dividend growth stocks. The criteria are dividend yield above zero, free cash flow yield higher than dividend yield and a dividend payout ratio below the benchmark average.

The outperform-rated names on the long list are, in alphabetical order, are Alamos Gold, Inc., Alimentation Couche-Tard, Boardwalk REIT, Baytex Energy Corp., Boyd Group Services, CCL Industries, Choice Properties REIT, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd., Constellation Software, Cenovus Energy, Dollarama, BRP Inc., Dundee Precious Metals, Enerplus Corp., FirstService Corp., iA Financial Corp., Imperial Oil Ltd., Linamar Corp., Methanex Corp., Nutrien Ltd., Nuvei Corp., OceanaGold Corp., Pason Systems, Parex Resources, Russel Metals, Stantec Inc., Tricon Residential, Waste Connections, Whitecap Resources, WSP Global and Sleep Country Canada Holdings

Wells Fargo senior global market strategist Scott Wren emphasized potential headwinds for markets in his most recent report,

“We see investors being ultimately disappointed that the Fed does not start cutting rates as soon as expected. For reference, at the time of this writing the federal funds futures market is pricing in a slightly more than 50-per-cent probability of a rate cut at the March Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and nearly a 70-per-cent chance of another cut in May. Then, the market is pricing in a minimum 60% chance of a cut at each of the remaining FOMC meetings next year. Expectations for this level of aggressive rates cuts is far too optimistic in our view. Core inflation (which excludes the effects of food and energy) remains well above the Fed’s long-term 2-per-cent target. The Fed’s likely path is higher for longer rates until inflation is confidently lower. We also believe investors are discounting the effects of tightening credit conditions across the economy. Per the Fed’s October quarterly Senior Loan Officer Survey, businesses and consumers are having a tougher time obtaining credit for everything from operating and equipment loans to auto and home loans. The American economy runs on credit. When less credit is available, spending is typically hindered. While stocks and bonds have staged robust rallies over the last five weeks, we believe these meaningful headwinds will turn the economy, consumer spending and earnings lower. It does not appear these risks are priced in”

