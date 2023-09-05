Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

RBC Capital Markets head of global energy research Greg Pardy made only one change to the team’s “Global Energy Best Ideas” list, removing Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC-N),

“In August, the RBC Global Energy Best Ideas List was up 4.1% compared to the iShares S&P Global Energy Sector ETF (IXC) up 1.7% and a hybrid benchmark (75% IXC, 25% JXI – iShares Global Utilities ETF) that was flat on a sequential basis. Since its inception in February 2013, the RBC Global Energy Best Ideas List is up 155.8% compared to the S&P Global Energy Sector ETF up 31.2%”

The list now consists of Suncor Energy, Topaz Energy, Callon Petroleum Co., Diamondback Energy, Permian Resources Corp., ARC Resou4rces, Tourmaline Oil, Canadian Natural Resources, Santos Ltd., SLB, Altagas Ltd., Pembina Pipeline Corp., Targa Resources Corp., Cheniere Energy Inc., Energy Transfer LP, Superior Plus and PG&E Corp.

***

BMO chief economist Doug Porter addressed an unfortunate divergence in the growth prospects for Canada and the United States,

“When we officially dropped our U.S. recession call a number of weeks back, we studiously and purposely did not do the same for Canada … The logic behind the mild divergence between the two was driven by Canada’s much heavier debt load, and a less forceful fiscal thrust than stateside. This week’s round of data suggests that the U.S./Canada divergence may have been something more than ‘mild’ in the summer … especially for consumers. And, it also reinforced the very real risk that Canada is heading for a shallow contraction, even with rollicking population growth… The big story in Canada’s deep Q2 slowdown was a dramatic braking in the consumer … Between the half-point rise in the unemployment rate in the past three months—a clear and present warning sign—and the big slowdown in GDP, it’s quite apparent that past rate hikes are now weighing heavily on households, and that it’s a matter of time until that translates into cooler underlying inflation trends”

Out of Summer out of Synch – BMO Economics

***

Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson is sticking to his bearish guns,

“The entire move in the major US equity averages this year has been the result of higher valuations. However, with forward P/Es reaching 20x on the S&P 500 last month, stocks are not only anticipating higher earnings and growth, but now also require it, in our view … we recommend maintaining a late-cycle mindset, which means a barbell of growth stocks and defensives, not cyclicals or small/mid-caps … Now that earnings season is over, we note that T+1-day price action post reporting was some of the weakest we have witnessed in the past decade. We think stocks may be starting to question the sustainability of the economic resiliency we experienced in the first half of the year”

***

