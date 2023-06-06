Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

RBC Capital Markets’ primary QuaDS Score top 40 recommended portfolio saw four changes for June. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and Colliers International Group Inc. were removed in favour of Gibson Energy Inc. and Franco Nevada Corp.,

“Our Canada Overall Top 40 fell 1.9per cent last month, however outperformed the S&P/TSX Composite drop of 4.9 per cent,” analyst Bish Koziol said. “Headwinds primarily from the Energy and Communication Services sectors were partially offset by the advance of the portfolio’s exposure in Information Technology. Both deletions this month realized worsening Growth scores. In fact, WPM witnessed a decrease in ranking amongst three of the four styles”

The portfolio now consists of Pason Systems, Gibson Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Imperial Oil, Tourmaline Oil Corp., Stella-Jones, Labrador Iron Ore, CCL Industries, Franco Nevada, Richelieu Hardware, Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers, Thomson Reuters, TFI International, Toromont Industries, Magna International, North West Company Inc., Metro Inc., Loblaw Companies, Great-West Lifeco, National Bank, Intact financial Corp., Equitable Group Inc., IA Financial Corp., TMX Group, Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, CI Financial Corp., TD Bank, Fairfax Financial Holdings, Open Text Corp., CGI Inc., Constellation Software, Enghouse Systems, Celestica Inc., Quebecor Inc., Rogers Communications, BCE Inc., Cogeco Communications and Transalta Corp.

“RBC’s QuaDS Score - Canada Overall Top 40″ – (table) Twitter

=====

BMO chief strategist Brian Belski raised the domestic technology sector to overweight after a strong period of outperformance,

“In line with the US, we are upgrading Canadian Information Technology from Market Weight to Overweight. From our perspective, while there are clear compositional differences within the Canadian and US Technology sectors, Canadian Technology has shown a clear and consistent reversal in fundamental trends over the last few quarters. Furthermore, the renewed focus on operational efficiency, combined with the strong long-term growth profile implies this sector should be overweight in Canada. So, despite the extremely strong YTD sector performance, we believe this momentum, even if it sees some deceleration, is likely to persist for the foreseeable future. We are increasing our weight in Technology by 1.5 per cent to 9.0-per-cent target, and slightly reducing our weight in our Overweight sectors - Financials (-0.5 per cent) and Materials (-1.0 per cent)”.

=====

Citi economist Veronica Clark believes the Bank of Canada will raise interest rates on Wednesday,

“After taking policy rates to 4.50 per cent in January, we expect the BoC to end its pause period with a 25bp rate hike this week. Data over the last 4-5 months have consistently shown stronger-than-expected activity and the 3-month run rate of core inflation stable around 3.5-4 per cent since August 2022. Consistent with the BoC’s guidance that the pause period was to determine whether rates had risen enough, this alone would support another hike. A substantial pick-up in housing demand and prices also raises new upside risks for inflation later this year. Thus, we expect an overall hawkish hike on Wednesday, with guidance unchanged that rates could still rise further. Comments from Deputy Governor Beaudry will be important for the outlook, but risks are rising that rates could rise again in July”

=====

Diversion: “The Murder Rate Is Suddenly Falling” – The Atlantic

Tweet of the Day: