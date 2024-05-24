RBC REIT analyst summarizes 2024 so far, reiterated top picks

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

RBC Capital Markets head of global real estate research Pammi Bir reviewed the sector so far in 2024 and reiterated top picks,

“Our view: Our Outperform ratings are intact and include Allied, Boardwalk, BSR, CAPREIT, Chartwell, Colliers, Dream Industrial, FirstService, First Capital, Flagship, Granite, InterRent, Killam Apartment, Minto Apartment, Morguard Residential, RioCan, SmartCentres, and StorageVault. Big picture, a good start to the year. Underlying results delivered decent earnings growth, as organic NOI growth continues to track near-record highs. Indeed, fundamentals across the majority of property types remain in good shape, with our forecasts reflecting moderate, yet healthy earnings expansion through 2025. While higher rates continue to weigh on investor appetite, BoC rate cuts and compression at the long end of the yield curve could light a spark under fund flows. In the meantime, our recommendations remain skewed to where we see the strongest operating traction, particularly multi-family, select seniors housing, industrial, self-storage, and defensive retail”

***

Jefferies’ popular GREED&fear report was extremely honest about how they are playing the AI investment theme,

“Nvidia has passed the test again which keeps the AI “build-out” story in play as the arms race continues. GREED & fear will keep the AI infrastructure plays in GREED & fear’s long-only global equity portfolio even though it remains the case that GREED & fear has no idea what the successful “monetization” applications of AI will be. Meanwhile, with its share price topping US$1,000 (market capitalization of US$2.5tn), up from US$146 (US$360bn) at the start of 2023, the ten-for-one stock split announced by Nvidia yesterday seems a sensibly pragmatic move”

The technology stocks in analyst Christopher Woods’s long only investment portfolio are Samsung Electronics, TSMC, Nvidia, Microsoft, and the Netherlands ASML.

***

BofA Securites investment strategist Michael Hartnett has been bearish and wrong for much of 2024 but his weekly The Flow Show report remains blunt and thought-provoking reading,

“”Magnificent 7″ up magnificent 24% YTD, contributing >50% of SPX return (NVDA alone = 25%) as monopolistic mega tech monopolizes performance; 3Cs of Crypto, China, Commodities also outperforming in ‘24: bitcoin +60%, China +16%, gold +13%.; note commodities on course to be best-performing asset class 3 of past 4 years; biggest loser of ‘24 = 30-year US Treasury (-6%). Tale of the Tape: 2020s thus far: US national debt +50% (up $12tn), US nominal GDP +42% (up $9tn), US financial assets +38% (up $46tn – Wall St now 6x size of Main St, Chart 4), US Treasuries = 48% of global government bond market, US credit & stocks >64% of respective global market caps….policymakers (and investors) know US “too big to fail,” set policy knowing recession more consequential than inflation. The Biggest Picture: 1980-2020 era of disinflation, fiscal discipline, globalization, peace saw “deflation assets” (govt & corp bonds, SPX, growth stocks) outperform “inflation assets” (cash, commodities, TIPS, EAFE, banks, value)…“deflation” annualized 10% vs 8% for “inflation” over 40-year period (Chart 2); regime change of past 4 years has roles reversed…inflation assets annualizing 11% returns vs 7% for deflation assets”

***

