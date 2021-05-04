 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Inside the Market

RBC revises outlook for U.S. stocks - and it’s not alone

Darcy Keith
RBC Capital Markets has become the second major bank in less than a week to raise its year-end target for the S&P 500, as the blockbuster first-quarter earnings season continues to roll out.

And even one of the most bearish of the big Wall Street banks is sounding a little more optimistic about where the benchmark U.S. index may be heading later this year.

Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy for RBC, on Tuesday lifted her 2021 S&P 500 target to 4,325, up from the 4,100 prediction she issued in January. That came alongside her S&P 500 earnings per share forecasts rising to US$187 for 2021 and $200 for 2022 (up from $177 and $193, respectively).

The S&P 500 was down nearly a full percentage point to about 4,150 Tuesday morning.

The index has still returned about 12 per cent this year, with tech-filled growth and cyclical-oriented value stocks frequently exchanging positions as market leaders in recent weeks.

With more than half of S&P 500 companies having reported first quarter results, it has become clear that analysts have underestimated the earnings momentum coming into this spring. According to IBES data from Refinitiv, profits are now seen rising 46 per cent in the first quarter, compared with forecasts of 24 per cent growth at the start of April. About 87 per cent of the companies have come also reported earnings per share ahead of analysts’ estimates.

Ms. Calvasina cautioned that her modestly more rosy outlook for U.S. stocks doesn’t mean investors shouldn’t be prepared for a pullback.

“The signal that we are sending with these moves is that we see a little more room for stocks to climb higher this year, but that we also continue to expect a pullback or heightened volatility in the market before the year is done capping that upside,” she said in a note.

Her new S&P 500 target is not only based on what stocks are likely to trade at given higher earnings growth, but also the modest expansion being seen in the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet. The new EPS forecasts also bake in better margins and buybacks than its previous forecasts and the effect in 2022 of an expected moderate boost in the U.S. corporate tax rate.

Last week, Credit Suisse analyst Jonathan Golub raised his price target to 4,600 from 4,300 to reflect higher EPS estimates for 2021 and 2022. He pegged the move in part to expected robust growth in gross domestic product this year, which will boost corporate revenues and margins.

Citi’s top strategist, Tobias Levkovich, remains decidedly more cautious on where stock prices will head next, expecting stocks to end lower than current levels. Yet, in a note Friday, he took note of “a variety of upside risks,” which includes significant fund flows into stocks, more impressive earnings, and additional monetary stimulus. “Admittedly, first quarter 2021 results may force our year-end S&P 500 objective closer to the upper end of our 3,600-4,000 trading range,” he said.

Mr. Levkovich’s more downbeat view stems from the current uber-bullish state of investors - a contrarian signal that suggests the good times won’t last. Citi’s “Panic/Euphoria model,” which incorporates a number of market data including margin debt and short interest, is showing clear worrisome signals.

“Historically, it has been challenging to simply chase the tape when sentiment was this ebullient. If we found skepticism to be predominant, we would think very differently about our price target. Most are pushing us to raise our outlook even if they intellectually agree with our concerns – there may be talk of worry, yet positioning looks to be embracing risk,” Mr. Levkovich said.

He’s also concerned that inflation could prove to be “stickier” than many strategists anticipate.

For RBC’s Ms. Calvasina, there’s still reason to believe the S&P 500 has upside despite the overwhelmingly bullish state among investors.

“We continue to think 2021 will end up being a strong year in the U.S. equity market, supported by a strong economic backdrop, high levels of corporate confidence (which should support cash deployment trends), and ample monetary and fiscal stimulus (we think investors aren’t paying enough attention to the spending side of Biden’s aspirations),” she said.

“But we also continue to view euphoric investor sentiment/positioning, the peak in the growth rate of S&P 500 EPS that’s likely underway at the moment, and uncertainty over tax policy as an overhang on stocks in the months ahead.”

Ms. Calvasina said her team is still reviewing earnings call transcripts for the first quarter. But so far, the overall tone of management teams - while constructive - has also been a bit “uninspiring” for the year as a whole.

“We’ve been surprised by a few things so far. First, a number of companies have expressed some caution as to whether robust trends in 1Q will persist in 2Q. Though management teams are still generally optimistic on the 2nd half, most of the guidance raises seem driven by better than anticipated 1Q trends. Second, inflation seems like a manageable problem for most. In the inflation discussion, the focus has been on supply chain disruptions (including chip and container shortages), higher logistics costs/transportation delays, higher labor/incentive based compensation costs, higher raw material costs, weather, and COVID issues. But for the most part, companies are also indicating that this has been more than offset by increased pricing/improved mix, cost savings and disciplined spending, as well as operating leverage,” she said.

