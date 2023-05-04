Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

RBC Capital Markets strategist Bish Koziol made a five changes to the firm’s “Canada Overall Top 40″ portfolio of stock picks,

“Our Canada Overall Top 40 gained 1.8% last month, versus the S&P/TSX Composite gain of 2.9%. Communication Services and Staples were top the sectors in the portfolio. With two deletions this month, the model reduced its Industrial weighting to 12.5%. All deletions to the model portfolio realized worsening Overall QuaDS scores”

There are five additions to the portfolio this month – IA Financial Corp., TD Bank, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., TransAlta Corp and Tourmaline Oil Corp. Deleted are Northland Power, Stantec Inc., Waste Connections Inc., Keyera Corp. and Gildan Activewear.

The resulting portfolio as it now stands includes Canadian Natural Resources, Imperial Oil, Pason Systems, Stella Jones Inc., Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp., CCL Industries, Richelieu Hardware, Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers, Thomson Reuters Corp., TFI International, Toromont Industries, Magna International, Metro Inc., North West Company, Loblaw Companies, Great-West Lifeco, Equitable Group Inc., Intact Financial Corp., TMX Group, National Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, CI Financial, Fairfax Financial, Open Text Corp., Constellation Software, Enghouse Systems Ltd., CGI Inc. Celestica Inc., Quebecor Inc., Rogers Communications, Cogeco Communications, BCE inc., and Colliers International.

Scotiabank strategist Jean-Michel Gauthier still favours Canadian over U.S. stocks, but the margin is narrowing,

“Our model’s large Energy/Financials OW combined with an UW Tech was beneficial [in April]. Still, we may have reached peak cyclicals-over-defensives positioning last month, with Staples and Healthcare rebounding in rankings… Our model’s preference for Canada narrows as Canadian oil sands are not the place to be. Still, we would note the large Canadian Financials/Banks advantage over their U.S. peers. Canadian Industrials, Discretionary, Tech, Staples, and Real Estate are also favoured over their U.S. counterparts. The Canada vs. U.S. trade is akin to Value vs. Quality”.

Jefferies analysts are very bullish on copper miners,

“Based on 10Y average P/E multiples, we estimate that the copper mining equities are discounting an average copper price of $3.86/lb which is far below our est of the incentive price of at least $5.00/lb. That said, we expect prices to rise as the market shifts into a meaningful deficit over the next year from increased demand due to decarbonization, onshoring and a growing global economy. We forecast an average price of at least $5.25/lb from 2023-2030 which would provide significant upside to shares for FCX, FM [disclosure: I own some of this one] , CN and ANTO LN. If prices do not exceed the incentive level we expect these firms to repurchase shares or participate in M&A.”

I should point out that Citi also published a report on copper this morning and they are bearish in the short term.

BMO economist Robert Kavcic noted an about face for the Canadian housing market, and not towards affordability,

“Home prices in Toronto (and various other parts of the country) are finding a floor, not coincidentally a process that started almost the moment the BoC told Canadians it is done raising rates. Since then, sales volumes have come back and prices have firmed. The biggest factor of all, however, might be the complete lack of new listings. While sales were down a modest 5.2% y/y in Toronto in April, new listings were down 38% y/y. That has tightened the market balance in a hurry, to what now again looks like sellers’ territory. The nature of our mortgage market has limited any forced selling (i.e., even for those with variable -rate mortgages); the job market is still rock solid; and some would -be sellers could simply be holding out for better market conditions. Peak -to -trough (if we have in fact seen the trough), Toronto prices fell 18%, which still marks a steep and sudden correction from a historical perspective (of course, that was from a highly inflated level).”

