Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BofA Securities strategist Anthony Cassamassino dropped Viacom from his top 10 U.S. stocks ideas after an analyst downgrade,

“Jessica Reif Ehrlich downgraded the shares of ViacomCBS, Inc. (VIAC, C-2-7, $35.99) from Buy to Neutral on the 16th of February following an analyst event. The downgrade triggers the removal of the stock from our Q1 Top 10 Ideas list. Jessica wrote that “our prior bullish thesis, was largely predicated on VIAC being a potential attractive target amid a wave of industry consolidation. Our views on this have not changed, however it does not appear a potential sale is imminent given VIAC’s near term streaming aspirations”. … The List for Q1 still includes eight longs and one short idea across 9 industries. The picks for Q1 are based on our views of potential significant market and business-related catalysts that we think will affect these stocks. Our remaining Buys are Citigroup, Carrier, CNH Industrial, CrowdStrike, Lamb Weston Holdings, Occidental, Rexford, and Xcel Energy. Our Underperform is AutoZone. Ideas will generally remain on the list through the quarter unless coverage is dropped or the recommendation changes. Any security that is removed will not be replaced.”

This list is more interesting to me, if not more trustworthy, because it is unabashedly short term, quarter by quarter.

“BofA drops VIAC from its top 10 U.S. ideas for the quarter” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Citi economist Veronica Clark believes the strong Canadian inflation data opens the door for a 50-basis point increase for the Bank of Canada,

“Headline CPI rose a stronger-than-expected 0.9%MoM and to 5.1%YoY in January, with the core inflation measures also rising to now average 3.2%, above the 1-3% target range. Strength was largely broad based, although with some larger increases in various services prices and softer increases in goods prices than we had been expecting. We were surprised by a still-somewhat cautious BoC in January, which leads us to keep our base case for a gradual start to rate hikes with a 25bp increase in March. However, January CPI was the last key data release ahead of the March 2 meeting, and does keep the option for a larger 50bp increase on the table.”

“Citi sees a bigger chance for a 50bp bank of Canada hike” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

The RBC research team released their revised top picks for the Canadian small cap space

“Our view: The Q1/22 Canadian Small Cap Conviction List has seen a total return of +3.2% QTD, with the non-resource portion -0.4% QTD and the resource portion +10.3% QTD. This compares to the S&P TSX Small Cap Index total return of +3.3% QTD and the S&P TSX Composite Index total return of +1.7%... The Q1/22 edition of our Canadian Small Cap Conviction List: • Non-Resource: Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UT); BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.UT); Cargojet Inc. (CJT); Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UT); ECN Capital Corp (ECN); European Residential REIT (ERE.UT); Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG); Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL); LifeSpeak Inc. (LSPK); Magnet Forensics Inc (MAGT); Minto Apartment REIT (MI.UT); OpsensInc. (OPS); Park Lawn Corporation (PLC); Points.com Inc. (PCOM); Transcontinental Inc. (TCL.A); and Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE). Resource: Argonaut Gold Inc.* (AR); Interfor Corporation (IFP); Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI);Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK); Pason SystemsInc. (PSI); Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TVE); Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM); and Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF) … The RBC Capital Markets Canadian Small Cap Conviction List highlights our Research Analysts’ highest conviction names across all sectors with a market capitalization of approximately <$2 billion at the time of their addition into the list. Our objective is to highlight individual stocks that are expected to deliver strong absolute returns.”

“RBC Canadian Small Cap Conviction list of top picks” – (research excerpt, table) Twitter

***

