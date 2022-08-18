A daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BofA Securities U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian doused some investor optimism in a Wednesday research report called One rule with a perfect track record says the market hasn’t bottomed,

“Only 30% of our bull market signposts (things that happen before a market bottom) have been triggered vs. 80%+ in prior market bottoms, suggesting that another pullback is likely. One signpost with a perfect track record is the Rule of 20, i.e., the sum of CPI y/y + trailing P/E has been lower than 20 when the market bottomed. Outside of inflation falling to 0%, or the S&P 500 falling to 2500, an earnings surprise of 50% would be required to satisfy the Rule of 20, while consensus is forecasting an aggressive and we think unachievable 8% growth rate in 2023 already … Our tactical sector framework ranks Consumer Staples and Consumer Discretionary as last, whereas Energy remained #1 for the 14th straight month, followed by Industrials, a classic capex beneficiary”

***

Wells Fargo U.S. equity strategist Christopher Harvey summarized the questions he’s been getting from institutional traders and investors,

“Consensus View. Trader commentary indicates the SPX could float up to 4400 before Jackson Hole on a dearth of bad news. We see this new-found optimism as a marginally contrarian signal… Watch Yields. In the near term, we continue to watch yields, especially the 10yr UST. We think any significant backup [increase] in yields will lead to a tactical rotation into the oversold Cyclical/Value parts of the market, weighing on the broader equity market … One of the savviest investors we know asked if he should continue to hold his aggressive long bias or flip short. We note the SPX is near the top end of our short-term trading range (4200-4300). After last week’s CPI report, we thought we would see 4300 in short order, and we did. At SPX 4300, we think the near-term upside is limited and the risk/reward is (at best) just okay … Long-Only Players. Value players are increasingly frustrated, as their year-to-date outperformance has been decaying since June, and most expect a relative bounce by year-end. Growth players are ‘inside-out’ and blame everything on the macro. The only ones not unhappy these days are the small-cap Quants, which continue to chug along.”

***

I’m not sure I have the risk tolerance for small cap stocks at present but for investors braver than I am, RBC Capital Markets has updated their Small Cap Conviction List of top Canadian stock picks,

" Our view: The Q3/22 Canadian Small Cap Conviction List has seen a total return of 8.6% QTD, with the non-resource portion 12.4% QTD and the resource portion 4.4% QTD. This compares to the S&P TSX Small Cap Index total return of 10.4% QTD and the S&P TSX Composite Index total return of 7.4% QTD … The Q3/22 edition of our Canadian Small Cap Conviction List: Non-Resource: Cargojet Inc. (CJT); Exchange Income Corporation (EIF*); Jamieson Wellness (JWEL); Magnet Forensics Inc (MAGT); Minto Apartment REIT (MI.UT); Morguard North American Residential REIT (MRG.UT); Opsens Inc. (OPS); Park Lawn Corporation (PLC); Transcontinental Inc. (TCL.A); VerticalScope (FORA). Resource: Freehold Royalties (FRU); Interfor Corporation (IFP); Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI); Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK); Pason Systems Inc. (PSI); Skeena Resources (SKE); Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TVE); Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM); Western Forest Products (WEF). "

***

