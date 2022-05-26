Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

RBC Capital Markets analyst Pammi Bir outlines a cautious outlook for REITs while noting his top picks in the sector,

“Our Outperform ratings include Allied Properties, Boardwalk, BSR, CAPREIT, Dream Industrial, European Residential, First Capital, Granite, InterRent, Killam Apartment, Minto Apartment, Morguard Residential, RioCan, SmartCentres, and Chartwell Retirement Residences … Fundamental traction continues to improve across most subsectors – multi-family and industrial still out front. Same-property NOI [net operating income] rose 2% year-over-year in Q1/22, decelerating from the 3% advance last quarter, and in-line with the sector’s long-term average (2%). .. By subsector, multi-family REITs led the way (SP NOI +6% YoY), followed by industrial (+5%), diversified (+3%), and retail (+2%), where as office (flat) and seniors housing lagged (-24%)… Pullback offers a larger margin of safety. The TSX REIT index has posted a -10% YTD total return, trailing the TSX Composite (-3%). Most subsectors are down YTD, with industrial (-16%) and multi-family (-10%) facing the heaviest pressure. We believe the material rise in bond yields and uncertainty surrounding tax policy and regulatory risks have weighed on sector returns, along with other macro factors. The pullback has driven sector valuation to a 15% discount to NAV (well below historical NAV parity), 6% implied cap rate (324 bps spread to 10Y GoC), and 5.4% AFFO [adjusted funds from operations] yield (19x NTM AFFO, 261 bps spread to 10Y GoC; 21 bps spread to Moody’s Baa Index; Exhibits 9-12). On balance, we see a reasonable margin of safety, supported by improving fundamentals, decent growth profiles, and a strong private market appetite for real assets”

***

BofA Securities foreign exchange analyst John Shin believes patient investors will be rewarded for holding Canadian dollar-denominated assets,

“Despite high commodity prices producing a massively-positive terms-of-trade shock for Canada, CAD has yet to fully respond. For one, US yields have risen relative to Canadian yields this year, imparting a upward monetary policy-related force to USDCAD. More importantly in our view, global risk aversion remains high amid concerns around Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the pandemic, persistently high inflation, and now growing likelihood of a recession in the US. This change in sentiment has effectively caused CAD risk premium to remain persistently-elevated … We continue to expect that as risk aversion normalizes, USDCAD will resume its decline and recouple back to fundamentals. We urge patience as this process plays out … Our forecast profile remains unchanged at 1.23 [C$.813] in 3Q, as we also continue to expect the Bank of Canada to match Federal Reserve rate hikes this year”

The loonie is currently trading at roughly C$0.078 Thursday morning.

“CADUSD will reward patient investors (BofA)” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Citi strategist Robert Buckland developed a bear market checklist of 18 indicators that signal trouble ahead for equity markets. There are only 6.0 indicators implying an imminent bear market and for Mr. Buckland, that means buy the dip,

“Our global Bear Market Checklist (BMC) wants to buy this dip, given it hit only 8.5/18 red flags at last year’s peak in equity markets. Buying when the BMC falls to the current 6/18 red flags has generated healthy 12m gains (average +31%), even in multi-year bear markets. It is more tempted to buy Europe/EM than the US .. 8.5/18 red flags is well below 13/18 reached immediately before the 2007-09 bear market and 17.5/18 prior to the 2000-03 drawdown. Hence, the BMC still wants to buy this dip. It is now down to 6/18 red flags.”

“Citi’s bear market checklist says buy the dip” – (table) Twitter

***

Newsletter: “National Bank predicts drop in housing prices but there’s a silver lining for equity investors” – Globe Investor

Diversion: “The best arguments for and against the alien visitation hypothesis” – Marginal Revolution

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.