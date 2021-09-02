 Skip to main content
// //

Inside the Market

RBC’s top picks in global energy

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

RBC’s head of global energy Greg Pardy published a list of the firm’s top ideas in, well, global energy stocks, although there wasn’t a lot of detail provided for the individual companies,

“In August, the RBC Global Energy Best Ideas List was down 0.3% compared to the iShares S&P Global Energy Sector ETF (IXC) down 0.9% and a hybrid benchmark (75% IXC, 25% JXI - iShares Global Utilities ETF) up 0.3%. Since its inception in February 2013, the RBC Global Energy Best Ideas List is up 39.4% compared to the S&P Global Energy Sector ETF down 15.1%”

Canadian stocks on the 21-member list are Cenovus Energy, Canadian Natural resources, Tourmaline Oil, ARC Resources, Tamarack valley Energy, Secure Energy Services, and AltaGas Ltd.

“@SBarlow_ROB RBC: Global energy best ideas” – (full table) Twitter

***

CIBC economist Royce Mendes published The truth about Canadian inflation on Wednesday,

“It’s clear looking at the level of prices that Canadians are paying no more than they would have been if inflation had run at the Bank of Canada’s 2% target since the pandemic began. So, yes inflation is high at the moment, but all it’s done so far is make up for the weak inflation last year. While a true inflation threat could emerge later in this expansion, current Canadian price pressures are largely transitory. They reflect base effects, the typical early-cycle rebound in commodity prices, supply chain bottlenecks and surging demand as services become available again. Transitory doesn’t mean here today, gone tomorrow. Inflation could end up remaining in the vicinity of 3% until next year. But it’s not the type of inflation the central bank should fight.”

The truth about Canadian inflation” – CIBC Economics

***

Credit Suisse analyst Mike Rizvanovic believes there’s more upside ahead for Canadian bank stocks,

“While Q3 results for the Canadian banks featured the familiar theme of PCL-driven EPS beats, we also saw some encouraging signs underpinning the group’s resilient earnings power such as recovering loan balances and fee-based revenue, and clear signs of expense moderation, which are all supportive of further earnings growth in the coming quarters, notwithstanding some near-term headwinds surrounding a new wave of COVID-19 infections… Our target prices, which are based on an average PE multiple of 11.3x on our new F2023E EPS, move higher for most of the banks, implying average total upside of ~14% for the Big Six banks… As for our order of preference among the Big Six, our views have not changed much following Q3 results as we continue to rate BMO, NA, RY, and CWB Outperform”

“@SBarlow_ROB CS: More upside ahead for Canadian banks” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

B of A Securities U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian published her list of top stocks for high quality balance sheets and dividend yield. The screening methodology includes credit ratings, profit margins in terms of return on equity, debt to equity ratios and dividend yields higher than the S&P 500.

The stocks are C.H. Robinson, Quest Diagnostics, Emerson, General Dynamics, Garmin, Johnson & Johnson, Norfolk Southern, Packaging Corp., Robert Half, Rockwell, Snap-On, Texas Instruments and Viacom CBS.

" @SBarlow_ROB BofA: Top U.S. ideas combining balance sheet quality and dividend yield” – (table) Twitter

***

Newsletter (I liked this one): “Why interest rates will stay low until there are major societal changes” – Globe Investor

Diversion: “Francis Ford Coppola Willing to Spend $100M of His Own Money to Get Dream Project ‘Megalopolis’ Made” – IndieWire

Tweet of the day: " @Quicktake “It’s all part of Beijing’s months-long campaign to rein in big tech.” China has imposed its strictest gaming controls to date, allowing minors 3 hours of online gameplay for most weeks” – Twitter

