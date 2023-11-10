Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

RBC Capital Markets published a comprehensive report outlining their belief in the generative artificial intelligence (AI) implementation and offered top related stock picks,

“We believe generative AI is a seismic change in the technological landscape. We view this as the fourth big technological revolution in the past 40 years and each of those had a seminal moment, where the technology became mainstream. In the revolution of the Internet, Internet became mainstream with the launch of Netscape. In the revolution of the cloud, cloud became mainstream with Salesforce on the application side and Amazon Web Services on the infrastructure side. In the third revolution defined by mobile, mobile became mainstream with the launch of the iPhone. Now, in this fourth revolution, ChatGPT’s launch last November brought this generative AI mainstream. In other words, we believe generative AI is likely to have major implications not just within the realm of technology, but society at large … Our favorite names levered to GenAI include Adobe Systems Inc., Confluent Inc., Coursera Inc., Crowdstrike Holdings, Coveo Solutions, Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Elastic NV, Gitlab Inc., Guidewire Software Inc., Hubspot Inc., Mongodb Inc., Microsoft, Cloudflare Inc., Nice Ltd, Servicenow Inc., Shopify, Workday, and Zoom Communications”

***

BofA Securities investment strategist Michael Hartnett’s weekly Flow Show report is as bluntly quotable as usual,

“Oct fear UST supply & political “deficit deniers” cause yield overshoot flips to Nov year-end greed as 10-year at 4½% not 5½% … [we] see cyclical bulls in 3Bs of Bonds, Bullion, Breadth in ‘24 … China exports to US -18% from peak (vs -4% with RoW ), China holdings of US Treasuries lowest ($805bn) since ‘09, both functions of US-China trade war … Cash: still attracting biggest inflows & on course for record $1.4tn in ‘23 …

“The Zeitgeist in the Gulf: investor feedback from clients in the Middle East… year-end risk rally expected, but not chased … majority in “soft” landing camp, “no recession in ‘23 = no recession in ‘24″ gaining popularity … Middle East geopolitical pivot to China/India/Africa slow but genuine … structurally very constructive & confident on GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] economies and markets; no stopping social, economic, financial “transformation”…GCC has best government balance sheets in world, policy desire for region to win in alternative energy, fin tech, virtual assets and can plan for tomorrow’s growth”

***

Scotiabank strategist Hugo Ste Marie recapped S&P 500 earnings with 90 per cent of the results announced,

“Overall, Q3 EPS is coming in at $57.82, which is 4.6% above expectations set at the start of the reporting season. Earnings are up 7.2% sequentially and 5.2% YoY. Results were better than expected almost across the board, with an above-average beat ratio of 80%, and five sectors exceeding bottom-up forecasts by more than 5% (Discretionary, Financials, Communications, Tech, and Industrials). Only [health care] and Utilities missed consensus forecasts…

The Q3 reporting season was certainly much better than expected, supported by solid economic growth last quarter (Q3 GDP growth printed at 4.9%!), but it was not flawless. .. we see earnings weakness among small/mid-cap stocks. In addition, the large disconnect between the S&P 500 EPS beat ratio (rising) and the sales beat ratio (falling hard) is not particularly encouraging as it tends to occur in periods of economic malaise”

***

Diversion: “What has alcohol’s existence done to humans?” – The Atlantic