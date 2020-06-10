Real asset prices at almost 100-year low versus financial assets

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
Citi’s research team has released their list of the world’s top performing investment themes. The analysts track over 80 separate sector strategies,
“We find the top quintile led again by Video Gaming (expensive, but for good reason, with compelling Earnings Momentum, strong Growth, and improving Low Risk and Quality characteristics), with the top five rounded out by IT Services, Food Innovation, Patents/IP, and Generics & Biosimilars. The three biggest climbers into the top quintile rank of attractiveness versus three months prior are Digital Leisure, Food Innovation and Generics & Biosimilars, all of which ranked in the lower third quintile for forward attractiveness just prior to the COVID-19 crisis unfolding. We continue to see significant investor interest in those themes that could be considered providers of solutions relating to COVID-19, including Aging Demographic Healthcare Spend, Virtual Reality, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence and Healthcare IT, to name a few.’
The analysts also listed stocks most exposed to the top themes – Digital Telecom IFCF , Netlink, Kasmine Broadband Inet, Link Net PT, Tabula Rasa Healthcare , Swisscom R, Zhejang Century, Wuhu Shunrong Sanoi, Perfect World A and Giant Network Group A
***
TD Economists published a report on Canadian spending habits based on the bank’s customer consumption changes since the pandemic began,
“Given the current situation, it should be no surprise that spending patterns have changed, with groceries, gardening, and home improvement largely taking the place of travel and entertainment. Regionally, the recovery in spending has largely matched re-opening milestones as governments have eased pandemic response measures…A key risk is that without a labour market recovery, spending will drop off again as current government support measures expire. Caveats aside, the current data already provides some evidence that even as risks remain, consumers appear willing to head back to the shops, if they’re open.”
***
BofA Securities’ quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian has been busy this week, publishing over 400 pages of research.
In “U.S. Equity Strategy In Pictures: 2Q Liquidity = Growth, 3Q re-open = value,” the strategist provides some good news for Canadian investors.
The link below features a chart showing that real assets – which she defines as commodities, real estate and collectibles – are cheaper now relative to finance assets (large cap stocks and long term bonds) than they have been since data became available for 1925.
The data might be a bit confusing for Canadians – we tend to classify real estate as a financial asset, so that’s a caveat. The commodity-heavy S&P/TSX Composite will, of course, benefit from any reversion to the mean.”
***
Credit Suisse’s prominent global equity strategist Andrew Garthwaite sees the beginning of mass move from bonds to equities, part of the reason he’s bullish on stocks for the next twelve months,
“Funds flow starts to be supportive – a bond-for-equity switch. Year to date, we have seen more bond than equity outflows. This is very unusual… YTD bond outflows have been significantly bigger than equity outflows as a % of net assets … and almost equal in absolute terms.
***
