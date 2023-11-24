Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

CIBC economists Benjamin Tal and Katherine Judge took an in-depth look at the domestic housing market and found some remarkable data,

“The housing market in Canada is in recessionary territory, as it faces its most significant test since the 1991 recession. Unit sales reached a peak of 64,000 in early 2021, and are now down by 45 per cent, leaving them 12 per cent below their pre-pandemic decade-average level. In per capita terms, activity looks even more depressed, with sales at lows not seen since the 2008 recession … A big part of the immunity of prices to the drop in unit sales has been the lack of new listings on the market. From early 2022 to early 2023, the number of new listing was free falling, and declined by no less than 31 per cent … However, things are changing. The number of new listings has rebounded notably in recent months, rising by 31 per cent from the 19-year low reached in March 2023 (excluding the Covid lockdown months). That surge in part reflects increased distress sales as owners list their properties due to financing issues as mortgages payments increase rapidly … the current pace of slowing in mortgages outstanding is the fastest on record… With listings on an upward trajectory, and demand from strong population growth and a relatively tight labour market eroded by high interest rates, housing market activity will continue to deteriorate”

“Trying Times” – CIBC Economics

Wells Fargo senior global market strategist Scott Wren does not expect central bank rate cuts anytime soon,

“While inflationary pressures have eased significantly, ‘core’ inflation remains well above the Fed’s long-term target level of 2 per cent. Recent “core” Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) readings have been at or just below 4-per-cent Core PCE is the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. Recall that “core” inflation excludes the effects of food and energy prices that are volatile and tend to obscure the inflation trends policy makers are trying to track Our analysis suggests that due to persistent inflation the Fed will likely need to leave the federal funds target rate higher for a longer period than many market pundits expect. However, an economic slowdown is taking place The combination of inflation and higher-for-longer interest rates generally tightens credit in an economy that already has weakened significantly. The problem is that while the economy continues to grow, wages are also likely to grow and increase core inflation. The economy needs to slow further to break this cycle of sticky inflation, high interest rates, and tightening credit. But, of course, as the economy slows further, it will approach a point of contraction. That’s why we believe the markets will remain volatile and why our positioning focuses on quality and playing defense. Patience is an investor’s best tool, in our view”

Scotiabank analyst Ben Isaacson attempted to assuage fears about flagging global lithium demand,

“EV [electric vehicle] inventory in China has increased substantially over the past 18 months. But is that a reason alone to be concerned? The data needs to be put into context of a rapidly growing market. Perhaps a better metric is inventory turnover … we’ve shown Chinese EV inventory as a percentage of sales. While there’s no denying that a slower EV growth trajectory over the last couple of months has been tough for the industry, the overall inventory picture isn’t that bad. When you layer on additional context, such as the world’s desire to slow down an overheated economy in ‘21, isn’t this what we asked for?”

