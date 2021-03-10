REITs: Recovery is ‘friend, not foe’ to Scotia’s top picks in the sector

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
Morgan Stanley published an in-depth report with the unwieldy title Thematic Alpha: Life After COVID - Seeking Alpha in Structural Change where the research team highlighted companies that have gained a sustainable profit advantage from the pandemic that they believe are underappreciated by market valuations.
The list includes 11 stocks – Charles Schwab, Domino’s Pizza Inc., CVS Health Corp., McKesson Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Paccar Inc., Charter Communications Inc., Netflix Inc., Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., US Xpress Enterprises Inc. and Procter & Gamble Co.
Scotiabank real estate analyst Mario Saric sees the economic recovery as beneficial for the REIT sector despite a higher interest rate environment,
“We reaffirm our view of the economy as a REIT friend, not foe, and the macro outlook supports REIT outperformance vs. TSX in 2021… Rising real rates, inflation, and economic growth?...Yes, please! Our analysis since 1972 and 1995 shows REITs beating the Index on accelerating GDP growth, accelerating inflation, and rising real interest rates; the out-performance is greater than when those factors are falling … We think Apartments, Industrials, and Self-Storage could benefit on a transition to Growth, with upside NAVPU [net asset value per unit] growth on lower cap rates. Most of our top picks screen well on NAVPU Growth, the biggest driver of [long term] REIT returns. Top Growth picks = IIP, MHC, NWH, SMU and SVI. Top Value picks = AP, CSH, DIR and ERE. Both Value & Growth = BAM, GRT and TCN. Top Yield Picks = APR and NWH.”
Citi analyst P.J. Juvekar is extremely bullish on the prospects for fertilizer stocks as soft commodity prices spike,
“We surveyed 100+ farm dealers across the Midwest to gauge fertilizer and crop chemical inventories, and price expectations for fertilizers and seeds. We also surveyed participants on CTVA’s Enlist E3 soybean system and optimism on an Ag rebound. Overall, respondents were very optimistic on the Ag cycle, which we had expected given higher commodity prices. Corn prices are trading at ~$5.45/bu compared to ~$3 in August 2020, while soybean prices have increased ~$5 to over $14/bu during the same period. For fertilizers, survey participants were most bullish on nitrogen & phosphate prices, followed by potash. We remain positive on all Ag names, and our rank order is MOS, NTR, CF, CTVA and FMC.”
