Relax about the global economy, Canadians, only U.S. growth matters: CIBC

Equity futures were all over the place ahead of Monday’s market open. In the wee hours, the S&P 500 was indicated to open 20 points lower, reflecting weakness in Asian markets. U.S. President Donald Trump, however, tweeted that China had contacted U.S. officials and was ready to cut a deal on trade, and futures prices recovered.
When asked about the overture, Chinese officials responded with reactions amounting to “Umm, this is the first we heard of it,” but futures remained strong. It was suggested that whether the president’s tweet was truthful or not, it is a sign the White House is concerned about equity market volatility and will respond, somehow, to boost asset prices.
From the Editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times: “@HuXijin_GT Based on what I know, Chinese and U.S. top negotiators didn’t hold phone talks in recent days. The two sides have been keeping contact at technical level, it doesn’t have significance that President Trump suggested. China didn’t change its position. China won’t cave to U.S. pressure.’ – Twitter
CIBC economist Avery Shenfeld reminded Canadian investors not to worry too much about flagging growth in Chinese and European economies,
“So it’s worth getting our hands dirty in economic data, to remind ourselves that, as long as the U.S. skates through without an outright recession, Canada will probably be fine. There’s never been a Canadian recession without one in the U.S. Every U.S. recession has either put Canada into an outright downturn, or something close to it. But that’s not the case for Europe … for Canada and its ties to the Global Village, investors should pay much closer heed to economic news out of the U.S. than to stories filed from Berlin, Rome or London. If there’s another global capital on the list, it would be Beijing, not only because of China’s outsized role in resource demand, but its seat at the table in its trade dispute with the U.S.”
New York-based asset manager Roundhill Investment has developed an index for stocks specifically tied to the rise of eSports. Recent returns haven’t been great but the six month total return of 26 per cent would have been welcome. Top holdings are, in order, are Activision Blizzard inc., Afreecatv co. Ltd. (South Korea) and Japan’s Capcom co. Ltd.
What did we ever do to Steve Eisman? The prominent U.S. hedge fund manager irritated a lot of Canadian investors with significant short positions on domestic bank stocks and is now betting against Canadian Tire.
