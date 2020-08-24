Research Roundup: Bank of America’s top picks in the improving global industrials sector

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
B of A Securities global economist Ethan Harris warned clients that a COVID-19 vaccine is not a cure-all for the global economy or markets,
“An early vaccine is more of a “performance enhancer” than a “game changer”. It accelerates the recovery only moderately. Over time the headwinds to the economy have broadened beyond the immediate impact of the shutdown. If a vaccine comes early, we would boost 2021 growth by around 70 basis points … The positive (medium-term) narrative: a vaccine is available earlier, releasing pent-up services spending and business investment. The negative (short-term) narrative: another round of fiscal stimulus fails to be passed, leaving a decline in purchasing power and strain on state and local governments.”
The Financial Times cites experts warning that the rally in lumber prices has gone too far,
“Lumber prices have soared 104 per cent this year — almost four times gold’s percentage increase — to $828 per thousand board feet. In early August, prices broke through the previous record of $651 set in 2018 when harsh winter weather in Canada caused transportation problems for months. Last week alone, they gained 13 per cent. “This is the most violent, steepest and overbought rally in lumber’s history,” said Robin Cross, a broker at StoneX. “Pure and simple, I think this is people exiting the cities and suburbs,” said Greg Kuta, president of broker Westline Capital Strategies.'
Also from B of A, analyst Andrew Obin noted that activity in global industrial sectors continues to improve,
“The BofA Industrial Momentum Indicator rose for the fourth consecutive month in August to its highest level since March 2018. The increase this month is driven by all components, but especially better profit expectations, improved Fund Manager positioning and copper prices (~+10% MoM). Shipping demand and shipping rates also improved nicely. Global corporate profit expectations jumped 21ppt MoM and now a net 57% of FMS investors expect profits to improve over the next 12 months. Fund Manager allocations to Basic Materials improved to a net 4% underweight (vs. 13% last month), and positioning improved for Industrials, now at 10% overweight (vs. 3% overweight last month). The Indicator typically leads Global Mfging PMI and Industrial sales revisions.’
The report cites six stocks that are expected to benefit from the trend – Transdigm Group, Parker Hannifan, Knight-Swift, Timken Co., Sandvik and Japanese robotics provider Fanuc.
