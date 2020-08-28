Research Roundup: Canadian banks take ’big step in the right direction’

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

Research Roundup: Canadian banks take ’big step in the right direction’

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Scotiabank strategist Hugo Ste Marie seems pleasantly surprised by profit reports from the major Canadian banks and sees the stocks “doing some catch-up.”

“All major Canadian banks reported earlier this week. While profitability was certainly under pressure, most managed to handily surpass expectations and appeased concerns somewhat on the PCL [provisions for credit losses] front… provisions for credit losses (PCL) as a percentage of gross loans dropped sharply from last quarter, which has historically supported investors’ sentiment and led to multiple expansion. .. The environment certainly remains challenging, but the sector appears well positioned to do some catch-up. Despite its solid outperformance MTD (+10.5% vs. TSX +3.5%), banks are still lagging the TSX by over 700 bp YTD. The economy has started to heal with the job market recovering, Canadians will continue to get financial support from the federal government (positive for income), bond yields have started to rise slowly with the curve steepening, dividend yields are high, and relative valuation has not been this attractive in 20 years. Moreover, we note that the TSX Banks Index broke above a key resistance zone… the index crossed above its 200-d MA and a horizontal line going back to the late 2018 low.”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB Scotiabank: Canadian bank stocks “take big step in the right direction” – (research excerpt) Twitter

Also see: Canaccord Genuity upgrades CIBC and other analyst actions Friday

***

Citi global economists are still bearish (my emphasis),

“There continued to be positive high frequency data news out of the US on housing and durable goods, and global trade volume rose in June. The US and China also had constructive discussions regarding the Phase 1 trade deal … the situation on the ground remains challenged, as Europe and Asia suffer second waves of infections … A closer look at incoming data suggest that long-term economic damage looms … COVID-19 still undermines all three drivers of long-term growth. Labor-markets are being scarred, and weak capex and contracting trade – despite the June uptick – portend a shrinking capital stock and lower productivity growth. A technology-fueled productivity surge could boost long-term growth, which is implied by Citi’s regional GDP projections. We doubt that economies will see a repeat of past productivity gains”

***

BMO highlights that the COVID-fighting public spending burden in Canada is falling primarily on the feds, not the provinces,

Story continues below advertisement

“At the deep end, Alberta’s shortfall in excess of 8% of GDP is not only the largest in Canada, but the largest ever recorded by any province going back to the early-1980s. At the shallow end, the Atlantic provinces are still tracking at a very manageable 1%-to-2.5% of GDP, with economies hit less severely and spending demands less significant. The bigger theme is that Ottawa is still bearing the majority of the fiscal cost of the pandemic, with the deficit at nearly 16% of GDP (if not higher). And, transfers to the provinces were ramped up by another $2 billion this week.”

“@SBarlow_ROB BMO: “Big Provincial Deficits Still a Fraction of Ottawa’s” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Bespoke Investment Group provided more details on the dominance of large cap tech stocks so far in 2020,

“So far this year, the 50 largest stocks in the S&P 500 are up an average of 11.3% YTD, and if we were to take an even narrower look at just the ten largest stocks heading into the year, the average YTD gain is over 27%! While the largest stocks are up a lot this year, the next 400 stocks in terms of market cap haven’t fared nearly as well, averaging a decline of 2.0%. .. the 50 smallest stocks are down an average of 15.3% YTD”

“@SBarlow_ROB Bespoke: “the 50 smallest stocks are down an average of 15.3% YTD” – (research excerpt) Twitter

Story continues below advertisement

***

B of A Securities’ Research Investment Committee is predicting a deflationary environment caused by declining developed world birth rates,

“Secular stagnation is our base case, populist stagflation is our bear case, and “elevation” via productivity-boosting industrial policy is the only sustainable bull case we can see for developed economies. If we think of GDP growth as the growth in population times productivity, any hope for higher growth will probably have to come from the latter. Plunging birthrates across the developed world herald a very disinflationary future. No developed country is having children above the replacement rate of 2.1″

The accompanying chart (link below) shows that G10 inflation rates have closely followed the birthrate with a 25-year lag – CPI is determined by the relative number of 25 year olds basically.

" @SBarlow_ROB BoA: “Demographics is destiny” – (chart) Twitter

***

Story continues below advertisement

Diversion: “Climbing Mount Everest Has Gotten Easier, Study Finds” – Gizmodo

Tweet of the Day: “@lisaabramowicz1 Jay Powell is walking a tightrope: How to convince markets the Fed has power to juice inflation without long-term borrowing costs rising too much. After Powell’s speech yesterday on letting inflation run hot, long-dated bonds sold off. 30yr yields are the highest since June. " – Twitter

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies