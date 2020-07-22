Research Roundup: Stock prices ‘living on borrowed time,’ says prominent global economist

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
Nomura’s prominent global economist Richard Koo believes equity markets are “on borrowed time.”
“The massive scale and global nature of this development effort mean a vaccine will probably be developed in six months to a year, but it will take a substantial amount of time after that for it to enter general use. In the meantime, further lockdowns and other measures will be needed … I think stock prices are living on borrowed time and may face another correction if vaccine development is delayed or if lockdowns are reimposed in parts of the US... Whether or not asset prices undergo a second correction will depend on two factors, in my view: (1) the possibility that certain countries or regions will reimpose lockdowns, adding support to the view that the fight against COVID-19 will be a prolonged affair; and (2) the question of whether the deadlines for the various fiscal support measures undertaken around the world will be extended or not.”
History proves that picking market tops is impossible but investors should be careful about adding risk to their portfolios.
“@SBarlow_ROB Koo: “Stock prices living on borrowed time”” – (research excerpt) Twitter
“”Don’t get greedy.” Mark Cuban warns investors of stock similarities to the 1990s dot-com bubble” – CNBC
***
The Financial Times attempted to find the culprit behind the demise of risk-free government bond yields.
“One possible answer is the global savings glut, first pointed out by Ben Bernanke in 2005. If Asian central banks with huge stockpiles of reserves are determined to invest them only in risk-free assets, their demand might push down the return on government bonds relative to equities… Prof Kopecky and Prof Taylor have a different theory: population ageing. As the baby boomers born after 1945 neared retirement, they began to convert holdings of equities into safer bonds, pushing bond yields down and holding equity yields up … Like the Agatha Christie country house, the traditional rentier who wants to live on safe returns from their capital will find it hard to survive the 21st century. For those who can tolerate some equity volatility, however, the growing ranks of the risk averse will create opportunity.”
“The mysterious death of the market rentier” – Financial Times (paywall)
***
Also from Nomura, quantitative strategist Masanari Takada, who follows the world’s most aggressive, fast-moving hedge fund portfolios, highlighted growing bullishness in copper prices.
“The investment behavior of systematic funds could also become an indirect catalyst for the cyclical selection ... CTAs [algorithmically-driven Commodity Trading Advisor funds] are now going long on COMEX copper futures in particular. This straightforwardly reflects the recovery in US and China manufacturing momentum, and we see substantial further scope to accumulate long positions. CTAs have similarly gone long on CME lumber futures. Supply and demand in the US housing market is expected to tighten, and lumber prices have rallied to their highest level in around two years. CTAs are therefore increasingly chasing upside. "
Investors should take this with a grain of salt – some of these funds have average holding periods measured in minutes – but the fact that the Canadian dollar value has been tracking copper prices makes the trend an important one to watch.
“@SBarlow_ROB Nomura: “CTAs are now going long on COMEX copper futures in particular” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
Diversion: This is an older piece but it’s possibly even more relevant now because of the work from home trend. Economist Mike Moffatt details the extent of the exodus out of Toronto and into the suburbs,
" Ontarians on the Move #1 — Toronto” – Medium
Tweet of the Day: “@JohnPasalis There are three things Canadians believe strongly 1) house prices always go up 2) mortgage debt is good debt 3) and there will never be a financial crisis in Canada” – Twitter
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.