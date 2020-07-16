Research roundup: The 60/40 portfolio is dead, Morgan Stanley stays bullish, and Citi on negative rates

Daily roundup of research and analysis from the The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
Bank of America’s U.S. Research Investment Committee has declared the traditional 60/40 portfolio (60 per cent equities, 40 per cent bonds) ‘dead’,
“60/40 is dead and “don’t fight the Fed” means reaching prudently for yield… We are bullish on equities, corporate bonds and gold, and bearish on government bonds. For the next 3-5 years, the best asset allocation depends on which scenario we experience: stagnation (own growth & yield), stagflation (raise cash & gold), or elevation (own value, small caps, high yield and commodities).
Where are the best opportunities in equity markets? US equities are not cheap but we are still bullish because: 1. there is no alternative (record 77% of S&P 500 stocks pay higher dividends than Treasuries, and 2. stocks are more defensive than they seem…tech & e-commerce (78% of market upside) are more like utilities than discretionary. .. we find that the plunge in yields and central bank yield curve control make Treasuries less attractive than ever, both as portfolio hedges and as income sources. Instead, we prefer taxable munis, corporates & convertibles, EM, and mortgage REITs”
Ok, I have an issue with this. The main reason for portfolio diversification is that investors don’t know the future, and a diversified portfolio limits risk no matter what happens. This B of A view is predicated on a bearish forecast for government bonds (relative to equities) which may or may not be accurate.
“@SBarlow_ROB BoA: “60/40 is dead”” – (research excerpt) Twitter
**
Citi strategist Matt King and Citi economist Catherine Mann published “Negative rates: What Is the Real Limit to Cheap Money?” in an effort to estimate the limits of central bank monetary stimulus,
“Unconventional monetary policies as a whole do often seem to have supported credit growth, and have definitely been pushing up asset prices and suppressing risk premia. But these financial market effects have not transmitted to inflation, nor in general to the pace of real economic activity … Are ever higher asset prices and more credit needed right now, as central banks maintain, in order to combat a potentially ‘deflationary mindset’? Or at some point does the inflation of asset price bubbles, and the inevitable turbulence when they burst, simply fuel inequality and populism … [The problem] It is that — for many years now — transmission from the financial sector through to the real economy has not been working as intended… Rather than unconventional monetary policy causing the financial sector to spur on the real economy as intended, there is an ever broader consensus that it is simply becoming detached from it.”
Ms. Mann and Mr. King are not against monetary stimulus, noting that it was vital in March of 2020. They recommend a measured ‘on again off gain’ policy of slowly removing stimulus to support a recovery without causing asset price bubbles.
***
Morgan Stanley’s economists and strategists remain staunchly bullish, citing such factors as the potential for a COVID-19 vaccine and resurgent growth in the developing world,
“Our base case that the global economy reaches pre Covid-19 output levels by 4Q20 and developed markets by 4Q21 remains intact. While we expect rolling and selective lockdowns to manage clusters of infections, we don’t expect a return to the strict statewide / nationwide lockdown conditions we saw earlier this year. Against this backdrop, global economic activity can stay on a recovery path.”
There were no favoured equity market sectors listed in today’s report but Morgan strategists have previously recommended U.S. small cap and economically-sensitive commodity stocks.
“@SBarlow_ROB MS is still bullish” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
