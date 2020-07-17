Research roundup: The sector ‘on the verge of its Netflix moment’, CIBC on TSX energy stocks, and why earnings beats may disappoint

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
CIBC energy analyst Jamie Kubic has raised profit expectations and target prices in a number of companies in his coverage universe,
“We find ourselves bringing estimates up almost across the entire E&P [exploration and production] space at this time. Granted much of this is owing to stronger-than-anticipated pricing rather than operational beats, but this is the first quarter in some time when our earnings revisions are green versus red … as the world returns to work and adapts to the current realities of the pandemic, we ultimately expect hydrocarbon demand will normalize … We see investment preference remaining largely skewed to the largest enterprises; however, valuation metrics for select intermediate E&Ps and oilfield services names are attractive. Our top picks include: 1) Intermediate E&P: ARC Resources, Parex Resources Inc., , Seven Generations Energy Inc., and Tourmaline Oil Corp. 2) Oilfield Services: Mullen Group Ltd., and North American Construction Group Ltd.”
Tourmaline’s price target was raised from C$17.50 to $20.00 , Parex from $20.00 to $22.00 , and Seven Generations by 75 cents to $4.75.
“@SBarlow_ROB CIBC raises a number of price targets in energy sector’ – (table) Twitter
***
Citi analyst Daniel Grosslight believes the health care technology sector is on the verge of its ‘Netflix moment’,
“Legacy technology underinvestment and pain points have boiled over (accelerated by COVID-19), and in their view, the healthcare ecosystem is “on the verge of its Netflix moment.” … Our top picks for investors looking for SMID-cap growth and disruption are Teladoc and Health Catalyst. For investors looking for value (and those that have the intestinal fortitude to ride out volatile swings in healthcare utilization), our top pick is Change Healthcare … Fundamentally, we believe that high healthcare costs are a function of systemic waste, both clinical and administrative, which consumes nearly $935 B of resources annually. While no panacea, the smart application of technology (paired with the human touch) can solve many of the pain points in the healthcare system.”
Mr. Grosslight predicts that U.S. health care spending will increase at a 5.4 per cent annual compound rate to 20 per cent of GDP by 2028, providing a strong tailwind for technology companies that can make this spending more efficient.
***
B of A Securities quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian sees S&P 500 profits for the second quarter easily beating expectations but has reservations about the market’s response,
“We expect S&P 500 2Q earnings to handily beat consensus, but this may not be enough to drive the market higher. We expect S&P 500 2Q EPS to come in ahead of analysts’ expectations, and forecast an 8% beat: $25.00 (-39% YoY, the trough in quarterly profits growth) vs [consensus] $23.14 (-44% YoY). Earnings are expected to decline YoY across the majority of sectors… For full-year 2020, we expect a 29% YoY decline in earnings vs consensus’ 23% decline. Analyst forecasts imply more of a V-shaped earnings recovery, with consensus 2021 EPS of $163 back to 2019 peak levels vs our scenario range of $145-155…Historically, we have found that sectors with strong EPS revisions, sales revisions and guidance have been more likely to have a greater amount of earnings beats than misses in the subsequent earnings season… we find Staples and Health Care screen as most likely to surprise to the upside, while Utilities and Consumer Discretionary screen weakest.”
So Ms. Subramanian expects the short term news for profits to be strong, but expectations are too optimistic for 2021.
“@SBarlow_ROB BoA: Sectors to own and avoid during Q2 earnings seasons” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
Diversion: “Fascinating: Here’s how the DNA of songs has changed over the last 20 years” – A Journal of Musical Things
Tweet of the day: " @lisaabramowicz1 The negative-yield world of debt grows: The total volume of bonds with below zero yields has climbed to the highest since early March, at $14.3 trillion globally, as central banks double down on their ultra-low interest regimes.” – Twitter
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.