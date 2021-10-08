Richard Warke buys as Titan Mining rallies

Typically, insiders tend to buy if their stock falls out of favour and becomes underpriced in relation to its prospects. Today, we highlight the relatively rare case of an insider buying as a stock rallies. Titan Mining Corp. has nearly doubled over the past month, helped by news of a special dividend. executive chairman Richard Warke bought as the stock rallied, and he continued to buy even after the stock began trading ex-dividend in October. Since Sept. 22, Mr. Warke has spent $390,050 buying shares in the public market.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
