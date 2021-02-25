Rising bond yields are good news for most Canadian investors, but not for dividend hunters

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

Rising bond yields are good news for most Canadian investors, but not for dividend hunters

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BMO strategist Brain Belski reminded investors that Canadian stocks tend to outperform during peridos of rising North American bond yields, but with important exceptions,

“Given the traditionally yield-centric nature of the Canadian stock market, many investors are becoming increasingly concerned about the recent rise in US and Canadian interest rates. While the higher yielding sectors do tend to underperform during periods of rising rates, our work shows that higher US interest rates are not an impediment to broader TSX performance. In fact, we found that some of the strongest periods of S&P/TSX performance have coincided with rising interest rates over the past few decades, especially when rates increase from below-average levels. Thus, while the broad market is likely to continue to rally as interest rates rise, there are potential areas where caution is warranted … Higher yielding (“bond proxy”) sectors carry the most risk from a rising rate environment, with both Utilities and Communication Services significantly underperforming through periods of rising interest rates”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB BMO: Rising yields good news for Canadian investors, but less so for dividend-focused” – (research excerpt) Twitter

Related: “Canadians’ fondness for U.S. stocks comes back to bite them” – Barlow, Inside the Market

***

National Bank economist Daren King detailed the ongoing ramp higher in domestic home prices,

“Price growth accelerated in all 32 markets covered by the Teranet-NBC Home Price Index in January compared to the same period a year earlier, a first since August 2010 … the home price growth is 10 per cent or more in a record high poportion of markets covered (69 per cent in January) … this wealth effect observed everywhere across Canada rather than in certain markets.”

“@SBarlow_ROB NBF: “Canada: Home price growth is accelerating everywhere” – (chart) Twitter

***

Story continues below advertisement

BofA Securities economist Carlos Capistran described Canada as “The Five Per Cent Economy” in a Wednesday research report,

“We expect GDP growth at 5% in 2021 and 5% in 2022 driven by strong US growth, a supportive domestic policy mix and relatively high commodity prices (previous: 5.0% and 3.0%). The economy started the year with weak data due to lock-downs and slow progress in the vaccination process, which made us downgrade 1Q to a slight negative figure. But the outlook improves significantly starting in 2Q and we now expect a much stronger 2H and 2022. The main driver of our constructive forecasts are our house expectations of strong US growth at 6.5% in 2021 and 5.0% in 2022 … The Canadian economy and the US economy are highly correlated with the US leading the way. Stronger US growth should drive stronger Canadian growth, especially in the context of a renewed trade agreement (USMCA) and much less trade policy uncertainty in the horizon.

“@SBarlow_ROB BoA: ‘Canadian economy and the US economy are highly correlated with the US leading”” – (research excerpt, chart) Twitter

***

Diversion: “10 Breakthrough Technologies 2021” – M.I.T. Technology Review

Tweet of the Day:

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies