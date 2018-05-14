How rising oil prices will turn into a bumpy ride for TSX investors

The higher the price of crude oil, the bigger the gains for Canadian energy stocks and the energy-heavy S&P/TSX composite index.

But some observers believe that the price of oil has risen to the point where energy costs could take a bite out of the global economy, raising risks for investors.

Mark Schofield, a Britain-based strategist at Citigroup Global Markets, warned on Monday that crude oil could be to blame if the global economy lurches toward stagflation, an unfortunate condition marked by the ugly combination of low growth and high inflation.

Story continues below advertisement

“In February, we argued a move in the direction of stagflation would require an external shock. Recent, rapid oil price increases could provide just that,” Mr. Schofield said in a note.

Welcome to one of the unfortunate aspects to investing in commodities: If higher prices hurt the economy, commodity rallies can be undone by their own gains.

Mr. Schofield’s comments certainly follow big moves in prices. West Texas intermediate oil (WTI), the benchmark U.S. crude, is back above US$70 a barrel for the first time since 2014. It has risen 67 per cent since June, 2017.

Brent crude, derived from operations in the North Sea, is now above US$78 a barrel, and has risen 74 per cent since June.

The moves, which mark significant rebounds from a disastrous decline in oil prices in 2014 and 2015, are driving up energy share prices and profits.

According to Goldman Sachs, energy stocks within the S&P 500 are expected to report a profit gain of 86 per cent this year, or roughly four times the pace of expected annual profit growth in the benchmark index.

Higher commodity prices are also boosting stocks in Canada, even though crude oil exported from the oil sands sells at a significant discount to WTI.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The S&P/TSX composite energy sector has gained 14 per cent since April, leading the broader index after weighing on it for most of the past four years.

Some of the smaller and more volatile stocks have benefited from spectacular relief rallies. MEG Energy Corp. has soared 96 per cent since the start of April, Baytex Energy Corp. has climbed 69 per cent and Precision Drilling Corp. has risen 33 per cent.

But far from rallying into unsustainable nosebleed levels, Canadian energy stocks are merely rebounding from low levels and remain well off recent highs. The energy index is slightly under water in 2018, and is 33 per cent below a recent peak in 2014.

Will the rally be snuffed out before investors can enjoy even bigger gains?

Mr. Schofield argued that the global economy earlier this year had been looking as though it would move toward higher growth and higher inflation, underpinned by wage increases and robust profit margins.

Now, though, some of the global economic data has weakened amid continuing trade negotiations and rising interest rates, suggesting that growth may have plateaued.

Story continues below advertisement

At the same time, U.S. President Donald Trump announced last week that the United States is pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The United States will impose further economic penalties against Iran, including a requirement that allies in Europe and Asia cut their oil imports from the country.

That may sound bullish for oil and energy stocks, but it raises geopolitical risks in the Middle East and may prompt the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to raise its oil output to gain market share.

“If current weak data continues, and is joined by a broader escalation in regional conflict, this could depress growth alongside driving higher inflation,” Mr. Schofield said.

He added: “Greater volatility and falling growth alongside higher inflation would constitute a particularly hostile environment for risk assets.”

That’s not a reason to pull the plug on your energy stocks. But it does suggest that the ride could turn bumpy if the price of oil continues to rise.