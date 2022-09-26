Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

The introduction to the Citi global asset allocation team’s slide presentation emphasizes an interesting dilemma for investors,

“The likelihood of a U.S. recession in 2023 is increasing given the hawkish Fed. While it is widely understood that earnings estimates are too high given such recession risk, the market is unlikely to be able to look through falling earnings, as valuations also typically compress. Weak year-to-date equity markets also reduce the likelihood of a Santa Claus rally post the mid-terms. We stay underweight equities, focused on the more cyclical markets. We cut our China overweight and Latam underweight. US rates are trapped between a hawkish Fed and the coming recession; we stay neutral”

It is a weird situation when it is “widely understood that earnings estimates are too high” yet investors have to wait for the actual profit downgrades.

***

BMO chief economist Doug Porter’s weekly column is entitled Bracing for impact as the odds of a recession climb,

“The risk of a North American recession over the next year has now climbed above 50 per cent. Accordingly, we are adjusting our forecast to reflect a moderate downturn in the first half of 2023 in both the U.S. and Canadian economies. We previously had one negative quarter built in, signalling the relatively high downside risks to the economy from soaring inflation and the need for aggressive rate hikes. Those risks have simply been amped up by the persistence of underlying inflation—particularly in the U.S. — and by the rising possibility of a monetary overshoot. ... Financial markets are now fully absorbing the Fed’s harsh message that there will be no retreat from the inflation fight; the steep back-up in global rates further bludgeoned stocks, resource prices, and commodity currencies this week given mounting recession odds. … The darkening growth outlook, and a further sag in oil prices this week to below $80, did little to halt the relentless back-up in global yields.. This unfortunate series of events has also prompted us to downgrade our Canadian growth outlook. Similar to the U.S. forecast, we are now expecting GDP to decline in the first two quarters of 2023, carving annual growth to zero (from 1.0 per cent previously). While our call on Bank of Canada rate hikes has only been nudged up by 25 bps (to a 4.0-per-cent peak rate), much weaker U.S. activity, and the ongoing slide in oil and other commodity prices will all weigh heavily next year. Amid the many other revisions to our call, we are also trimming our WTI oil price assumption by $5/bbl this year and next to an average of $95 and $90.”

***

BofA Securities foreign exchange strategist Athanasios Vamvakidis published some dispiriting news on inflation pressure,

“We look at cases of inflation above 5 per cent in advanced economies (AEs) in 1980-2000 and find that it took on average 10 years to bring it back to 2 per cent. The consensus still expects G10 inflation to drop to 2 per cent by 2024, but we are concerned it could take longer. In a positive scenario, inflation starts to move in the right direction at a sufficient pace for central banks (CBs) to avoid a hard landing, even if inflation remains above 2 per cent in the medium term. In a negative scenario, inflation is persistent and sticky on the way down, forcing central banks to a hard landing. The USD starts weakening in the months ahead in the positive scenario, but gets even stronger and stays strong for longer in the negative scenario. Our baseline is the positive scenario, but risks for the negative scenario are increasing, in our view. The inflation data in the rest of the year will help us decide which scenario could unfold.”

***

