Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BofA Securities U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian detailed the ways in which the market focus will change from macro to micro factors,

“We have lived in a macro market for the last three years, driven by shocks: COVID, the biggest fiscal package ever, an aggressive Fed hiking cycle to curb outsized inflation. Now, assuming central banks are successful in taming inflation, micro factors could take the reins … But a number of cross currents are likely to complicate 2023, resulting in outcomes not necessarily found in a classic market cycle playbook … QE inflated financial assets; QT could undo this. Risk asset investing has been democratized (SPACs, crypto, stimulus-funded brokerage accounts). Last year, $20-trillion of wealth was destroyed while liabilities ticked higher … Capex in a slowdown? Years of underinvestment in infrastructure, peak globalization, tight labor driving automation spend, IRA hastening green spend, Net Zero goals driving localized production, COVID and geopolitics underscoring the need for transparent friendly supply chains – it’s all happening right now … Risky sectors are safe, safe sectors are risky: Energy and Financials are now low beta; Tech, Discretionary & TMT have high betas. Multinationals could de-rate amid protectionism, commodities could re-rate amid supply discipline. The pull forward in Tech sales during COVID smacks of Y2K”

“BofA: Shift from macro to micro” – (research excerpt) Twitter

Also from BofA, energy analyst Doug Leggate believes the best quarter for many U.S. oil and gas stocks is behind us,

“Upcoming earnings for the US oils will be one of the most consequential in several years as management offers the first formal guidance on capex, growth & impact of inflation. It is now clear that the best quarter for many US oils passed in 3Q; for 4Q22 we see US E&P earnings 11 per cent lower sequentially but guidance and share performance increasingly bifurcated. Ahead of 4Q earnings our top oil & gas ideas give appropriate respect to where we expect takeaways from the quarter to be incrementally positive, led by APA and EOG and with positive updates mainly on structural hedging into a steep forward curve from SWN, RRC and CHK.”

BMO chief economist Doug Porter discussed the sectors that have recovered since COVID and those that haven’t,

“The early estimate for Canadian Q4 GDP growth was broadly in line with expectations at 1.6 per cent —below the surprisingly perky U.S. pace of 2.9 per cent, but well above the soft 0.4-per-cent rise in the Euro Area. And, it’s the first quarter since 2019 that growth wasn’t either being throttled by restrictions or juiced by a reopening bounce. Thus, the headline number was very much in the pre-pandemic zone of just under 2 per cent. But that’s not to suggest things are completely back to normal on the growth front. In fact, looking at the sectors that were most affected by pandemic restrictions reveals that they still have a long way to go. The sum of air transportation, urban transit, hotels & restaurant services, and all of arts & recreation (which includes sporting events and movie theatres) is still about 12 per cent below pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, the rest of the economy has expanded by nearly 4 per cent since those days. So, as a group, the affected sectors now account for 3.2 per cent of GDP, down from 3.8 per cent in the months before COVID. Presumably, most of these groups will eventually more fully recover, mildly supporting activity in 2023.”

“BMO: not all domestic sectors have recovered since COVID (BMO)” – (research excerpt) Twitter

