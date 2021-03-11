 Skip to main content
Rob Carrick: A boomer’s FOMO has him asking about a new ETF holding stocks with social media buzz

Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
Stocks are flying, but these can still be trying times for traditional buy and hold investors.

It’s not that they’re doing poorly in the markets. More that they’re being outperformed hugely by speculative investments they’d normally avoid. Fear of missing out (FOMO) is a phrase usually used by millennials and members of Gen Z, but it applies to at least one reader of this column who is of baby boom vintage.

“I have nothing but contempt for social media,” he writes. “However, I do suffer a slight FOMO, and admit to feelings of envy of the millennials who have managed to cash in handsomely on the social media-fuelled [stock market] action.” His question: Should he buy a new exchange-traded fund that holds stocks with positive investor sentiment on social media like Twitter, Reddit and StockTwits, as well as in news articles and blog posts.

The VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ-A) holds 75 large-capitalization stocks that, as of early March, included a mix of old and new economy companies. There’s Ford and Barrick Gold, but also Uber Technologies, Beyond Meat and Facebook. The fund started trading in early March, too soon to produce return data of any worth. The fee is high by ETF standards at 0.75 per cent.

Though brand new, BUZZ is already generating some buzz with investors. This reader says he’s tempted to put 1 to 5 per cent of his overall portfolio in it, but wonders if he’d be chasing a trend that will pass.

Social media is here to stay as a forum for sharing investing ideas, but it’s a leap to assume that the information being discussed online is worth using to guide your investing. This information is only as good as the people providing it and, right now, everyone looks like an investing genius because stocks have mostly been rising for almost a year. We won’t really know if BUZZ is onto something until it’s tested in a down market.

I get this boomer’s FOMO, but wonder if buying BUZZ will end up giving him a case of RABI. That’s regret at buying in. Expect an outbreak of that when stocks hit their next down phase.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

