Rob Carrick: A mom wonders if a TFSA is the best way to financially help an adult child

The pandemic has added some urgency for parents who are helping to financially support their young adult kids.
Even before the pandemic, it was a challenge for grads to find career-building jobs in their chosen profession. When the economy was locked down to fight COVID-19, these same young adults were one of the hardest hit cohorts in terms of lost jobs and income.
This brings us to a recent question asked by a mother wondering how to help a millennial-aged daughter who graduated with a B.A. and a college diploma and has been having trouble finding work that pays a decent wage. The daughter is living at home and thus able to save a bit of money. The mom wonders about how best to help her going forward. “Are we better off to contribute to her TFSA now or help provide a [home] down payment in perhaps 10 years?”
The daughter is indeed fortunate to have parents able to provide financial assistance. To deliver this help, I like the idea of using a tax-free savings account right now rather than waiting for a home purchase years in the future. If a parent gifts money to a child aged 18 and older, he or she can then put the money in a TFSA with no tax issues for either party.
The next question is what to do with the TFSA - use a super-safe high interest savings account or investments with the potential to deliver much better returns but also lose money over a span of a few years? To decide which fork in the road to take here, the parents should ask their daughter what her goals are.
Near- to medium-term goals argue for using a TFSA high interest savings account. Longer-term goals -- 10 years and further out - argue for investments over savings. If the daughter had a 10-year plan to build her career and save for a house down payment, the TFSA money from the parents could reasonably be expected to grow over a decade at an average annual rate of 4-5 per cent after fees if invested in a diversified portfolio. Maybe a little more for a portfolio with mostly stocks.
The beauty of the TFSA is that it offers so much flexibility for the daughter. She could start with savings for near-term goals, then switch later to investments for long-term growth if that suited her needs. All the while, the growth in the TFSA and any withdrawals would be sheltered from tax. Now, that’s a parental gift with value.
