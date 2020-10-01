Rob Carrick: A realist’s guide to getting the best return on savings and GICs in a painfully low rate world

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Rob Carrick: A realist’s guide to getting the best return on savings and GICs in a painfully low rate world

Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Competition to offer a decent rate on savings has deteriorated to the point where the best deal out there at the end of September came from a bank run by a store chain selling tires, windshield wiper fluid, hardware and household items.

Take a bow, Canadian Tire Bank. Your 1.8 per cent beat all comers in the banking sector.

There are roughly a dozen alternative banks, trust companies and credit unions offering 1.5 to 1.8 per cent on savings right now. The big banks aren’t in the game any longer, and that’s starting to stress their clients.

Story continues below advertisement

I’ve had a few readers reach out lately to vent their frustration trying to get a particular rate on a savings account or guaranteed investment certificate from a major financial institution.

Check out this recent e-mail from a reader: “You understandably promote finding a decent rate - but it’s a time-consuming process and without any guarantees the rate won’t drop anytime. My worst experience was with a [Big Six] bank that demanded a lot of information and then played games with the rate, which was not as offered.”

Some suggestions to bank customers to help them get the best possible rates and avoid frustrating interactions with their banks:

Understand the economic backdrop

Interest rates of all types have been pounded lower as we work through the pandemic. Low rates help promote the borrowing and spending needed to support the economy. Savers are collateral damage.

Understand the term guaranteed

Only with guaranteed investment certificates can you be assured of a particular rate. The word guarantee here refers to the rate of return on your deposit over the specified term. GIC rates are negotiable for larger deposits at big banks, but you’re almost certainly going to get a better rate from an alternative bank, trust company or some credit unions. Rates on savings accounts are not guaranteed and are subject to fluctuations at any time as a result of (a) the bank’s changing motivation level in staying competitive with the competition and (b) the broader interest rate environment as determined by what’s going on in the economy.

Understand the competitive market

Some banks are more committed than others to providing a competitive interest rate on savings. For help in avoiding the poseurs who don’t deliver on a consistent basis, check out the savings account comparison chart on HighInterestSavings.ca. Click on a bank’s name and you’ll find a link to a savings account interest rate history, complete with charts. Pay close attention to how a bank has handled rates since the COVID-19 lockdown in March. Some banks have rushed to cut rates, while others have held their ground on a comparative basis.

Understand the deals being offered

Some banks use temporary rate bonuses to lure new clients or hold onto select existing customers. As a rule, the regular rates at these banks are pathetic. If you take advantage of a rate bonus, be nimble about moving money as required once your deal is over.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies