It’s a bargain hunter’s wonderland in investing right now.

Stocks are down by double-digit amounts for the year to date, and so are bonds. There’s so much to choose from for the long-term investor willing to gauge success by what happens in the next five to 10 years.

So what are investors buying right now? Safety. Cash-alternative ETFs, also called high interest savings funds, had their best-ever month in September with net inflows of $1.7-billion. These funds invest their assets in deposits at major banks – there’s no deposit insurance on your investment, but the risk compared to stocks and bonds has to be classified as minimal.

Cash-alternative ETFs offer an after-fee yield of about 3.6 per cent, which is outstanding by the standards of recent years. If you absolutely must keep money safe, these ETFs are a good way to do it. This is particularly true if you have an online broker or trading app that doesn’t change you to trade ETFs.

But buying stocks and bonds after major declines positions you to make much better total returns in the coming years than today’s 3.6 per cent. Total returns can be share price changes plus dividends, or bond price changes plus interest.

Stocks and bonds may decline further after you buy, but the return from cash alternative ETFs will certainly fall over time. The yield on these ETFs follows the direction of the Bank of Canada’s benchmark overnight rate, which has jumped this year. The central bank is expected to make one or two more increases to the overnight rate, then pause to see if inflation comes down. When inflation does back off, the overnight rate will come back down along with returns from cash-alternative ETFs.

Buying stocks and bonds right now takes guts. You have to be prepared to be temporarily wrong in your decision-making before you’re proven right over time. To minimize the stress of buying ahead of further declines, consider a dollar-cost averaging approach of making purchases on a biweekly or monthly basis, or after particularly nasty market declines.

Need moral support to stick with stocks bought today? Consider buying dividend stocks with higher than usual yields. In a recent blog post, I highlighted several blue chip stocks with yields at or above 6 per cent.

For further thoughts on what to buy, consider the ETFs that nervous investors are selling these days. Five of the 10 funds with the biggest outflows track the S&P/TSX composite and 60 indexes, the S&P 500 and the MSCI EAFE index, while four track bond indexes. The tenth was a crypto currency ETF, which is more suited for side bets as opposed to long-term portfolio building.

