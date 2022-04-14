A sound alternative to taking a beating in bonds right now is to use guaranteed investment certificates instead. Now happens to be a great time to buy GICs.

GICs are used by banks and other financials to raise money for lending, including mortgages. It’s spring, peak season for home sales. And so, we’re seeing a more competitive GIC market than we’ve had in a while. You can see this in the rates available through digital brokers – aka online brokers.

I recently took a look at one big bank-owned broker’s inventory of third-party GICs and found a five-year rate of 3.6 per cent available from Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia and Royal Bank of Canada. Another broker offered a 3.65-per-cent rate from Concentra Bank and Meridan Credit Union, while still another broker had a five-year rate of 3.68 per cent from Homequity Bank. I cross-checked these rates with my go-to source for GIC returns, HighInterestSavings.ca. The best rate listed was 3.7 per cent, from Oaken Financial and EQ Bank.

If you’ve tried to buy GICs from a digital broker, you’ll know how exceptional it is to be able to get a rate that is near the top of the market. GICs from the likes of Oaken and EQ are not typically available through digital brokers; instead, these issuers deal directly with investors. Digital brokers usually offer GICs from a wide range of issuers, but not the ones with the best rates.

One-year GIC rates from digital brokers are also competitive right now. One broker had a 2.6-per-cent rate from General Bank of Canada in its inventory, which equaled the best rate on HighInterestSavings.ca. General Bank may be an unfamiliar name, but it is a member of Canada Deposit Insurance Corp.

The best deal in GICs right now might be the three-year term. The same broker mentioned just above had a three-year GIC from General Bank at 3.65 per cent, just off EQ’s 3.7-per-cent rate.

DIY investors buying GICs through a digital broker have long had to settle for second-best rates, or compromise on convenience and efficiency by maintaining a separate GIC account at another company. For now, premium GIC rates are there for the taking.

