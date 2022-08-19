Back in June, the sky seemed the limit for GIC investors enjoying the rarely experienced joy of surging interest rates.

The five-year Government of Canada bond yield rose to about 3.6 per cent, prompting online bank Oaken Financial to announce what appeared to be the first 5 per cent rate on five-year GIC in decades. As of mid-week, Oaken and 10 others were offering 5 to 5.1 per cent for five years.

How much longer these rates last is uncertain. Already, EQ Bank has dropped its 5 per cent rate on five-year guaranteed investment certificates to 4.65 per cent.

Bond yields, a big influence on GIC rates, hit a wall in mid-June after a sharp rise that began in January. The five-year yield on five-year Government of Canada bonds dipped as low as 2.7 per cent or so a couple of weeks ago, then crept higher to 2.9 per cent at week.

Without a further increase in bond yields, we could easily see more GIC issuers trim their five-year rates back below 5 per cent. The reason this isn’t happening already is that the alternative banks with the best GIC rates remain eager to attract money they can turn around into mortgage lending. Here, we have a sign that despair does not rule in housing. Lenders are still lending.

The reason that bond yields are falling is a growing sense that we’ve seen the worst of inflation, and thus central banks may not have to raise interest rates quite as much as previously expecte. Inflation is way too high still, but Statistics Canada reported this week that the year-over-year rise in the cost of living in July fell to 7.6 per cent from 8.1 per cent in June.

You’ve seen how volatile things can be in the economy and financial markets in the past couple of years. There’s zero certainty about anything, including the progress against inflation. Still, it does seem as if the big surge in inflation and bond yields has peaked. If so, then 5 per cent GICs may not last too much longer. Snooze on them and you may lose.

