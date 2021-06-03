Rob Carrick: Four ways to prepare your portfolio for the bursting of the bubble

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Rob Carrick: Four ways to prepare your portfolio for the bursting of the bubble

Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

You’re right to be nervous about your investments after the huge, widespread gains since the March 2020 market crash.

Phenomenal returns have been generated by assets are varied as preferred shares on the conservative side and crypto currencies on the risky end of things. All of this while we’ve been fighting, with both successes and failures, against a global pandemic. Further gains are possible if there are positive surprises in how economies in Canada and around the world emerge from pandemic lockdowns.

But risks are also starting to emerge, notably an increase in inflation that causes central banks to crank up interest rates at a faster rate than previously thought, and to higher levels than anticipated. Given the uneven progress in defeating the pandemic, there’s also a risk of a COVID-19 flareup that sets us back.

Story continues below advertisement

These uncertainties were on the mind of a reader who recently posed this question: “With all the talk of the potential bursting of the bubble re the stock market, how should your average investor deal with it?” Here are four suggestions:

Trim your speculative holdings, and be ruthless

Market conditions of the past year have rewarded investments made on hype, hope and momentum. If you benefited, then think about locking down some profits by selling some or all of your speculative holdings. Ask yourself this about any of the high flyers in your portfolio: If the markets fell 20 to 30 per cent, how might this stock or fund perform? How did it do in March 2020, when the bottom fell out?

Own bonds or GICs

The FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index was down about 4.5 per cent for the first five months of 2021, which is disappointing for a supposedly safe asset. Bond prices have fallen because interest rates in the bond market have moved higher. But if stocks plunge, money will flow into bonds as a safe haven. This, more than anything, is the reason to hold bonds or guaranteed investment certificates. How much exposure to bonds? The default portfolio breakdown has long been 60 per cent stocks, 40 per cent bonds. But some market strategists have suggested 70 per cent stocks, 30 per cent bonds. For 20- and 30-somethings, 80-20 or even 90-10 could work.

Don’t sell

Selling in anticipation of a market correction will, at best, bring temporary satisfaction. The reason is that there’s a two-fold challenge to market timing. You have to get the exit point right, and then get back into the market in time to capture the gains of the inevitable rally ahead. There are investors who cashed out during the crash of March 2020 who are still sitting on the sidelines.

Keep Buying

Put some money into your investments every time you get paid, and don’t stop until you retire. If markets keep rising, you’ll benefit from the new money you added. If markets fall, you’ll take advantage of declining prices. Win-win.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies