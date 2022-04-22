An important skill for successful long-term investing is to know when to cut your losses.

Right about now, a lot of investors are acquiring this skill. They own stocks and exchange-traded funds that soared during the monster 2020-2021 tech rally, then hit a wall. Examples include the celebrated tech ETFs from ARK Investment Management.

The flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK-A), managed by Ark CEO Cathie Wood, delivered a stunning return of 152.5 percent in 2020 and then fell 23.4 per cent last year. So far in 2022, it’s down close to 30 per cent. Other ARK funds have had similar trajectories, including a trio of them owned by a reader.

“When is the right time to sell a stock or ETF – when it has lost well over 30 per cent and there is inflation and recession storm clouds approaching?” he wrote. “Do I hold and weather the storm or sell and go hide under the bed?”

The ARK funds are all about disruptive technological innovation. ARKK holds stocks like Tesla Inc., Zoom Video Communications Inc., Roku Inc., Coinbase Global Inc. and Spotify Technology. While some of the major stock indexes have done well through 2021 and into this year, these funds and many of their holdings have had a much harder time.

“The calamitous drop in the Ark funds caught me off guard,” this reader wrote. “I had the utmost confidence in Cathie Wood, and thought that the funds would turn around eventually. Gulp!”

What to do with these stocks and ETFs? My experience tells me the right answer is to sell and cut losses. This is no judgement on these particular investments, or the merits of the companies they hold. It’s just that high-flying sector funds had a unique moment in 2020 and into 2021, when hothouse conditions in the pandemic created a huge appetite for investing in flashy but risky tech stocks. Now, that moment is over. Investors are looking to other sectors for growth.

If you hold onto fallen tech stocks and funds, it’s certainly possible you’ll see a rally at some point that reduces your losses or even turns them back into gains. But the wait could be long, and the benefits modest in comparison to what other sectors now offer.

It’s also worth asking what might happen to speculative tech plays if the broader stock market corrects. Expect investors to be hyper risk-averse and looking for stability. Tech disruptors won’t qualify.

