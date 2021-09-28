 Skip to main content
Rob Carrick: How to buy what could be the mutual fund industry’s best bargain

Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
Everyone loves ETFs to pieces, but did you know there’s an almost-as-good investing product that is friendlier to beginners and others who value streamlined simplicity?

The e-series of index funds from TD Asset Management have been around as long as I’ve been writing about personal finance, which is to say we both have a track record of some length. Bloggers blog about e-series funds and personal finance experts praise them, but the overall buzz is basically the sound of crickets.

Give e-series funds a look if you want a comparatively low-cost way to be an index investor. Exchange-traded funds might be cheaper on an all-in cost basis, but e-series funds have some things going for them: No cost to buy or sell, automatic reinvestment of dividends is available and you can get started for as little as $100. After that, there’s no minimum investment.

A change in policy last year means you have to open an account with TD Direct Investing to start an e-series account. No longer can these accounts be set up through TD’s EasyWeb banking portal. Existing e-series clients can continue to invest in these funds through EasyWeb, though.

If you’re a young investor or have a small starter account, watch out for TD Direct’s $25 per quarter maintenance fee for accounts worth less than $15,000. One way to avoid the fee is to register your account for a pre-authorized contribution of at least $100 per month to your funds. A foundation of investing success over the long term is making regular contributions to your account.

Fees for e-series funds are dirt cheap by mutual fund standards and somewhat pricey by ETF standards. The management expense ratio for TD is 0.28 per cent, which compares to 0.06 per cent for some of the biggest Canadian equity ETFs. But some online brokers, including TD Direct, charge as much as $9.99 to buy and sell ETFs. If you put money in a few ETFs every month, your commissions will add up alarmingly.

The e-series lineup is not the absolute best way to invest, but it is a very good way that balances reasonably low costs with excellent convenience. A very strong option for the young start-up investor.

I’ll write about a few others in an upcoming post.

