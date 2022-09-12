Expect to be charged $150 to break up with your online broker.

Pay it, and then ask to be reimbursed by your new brokerage. It’s pretty standard right now for brokers to welcome new clients with an offer to cover $150 to $200 in transfer-out fees charged by their old firm. Some examples of these deals:

CI Direct Trading will refund fees of up to $150 for transfers valued at $25,000 and up.

Qtrade Direct Investing will reimburse transfer-out fees of as much as $150 if you bring $15,000 or more to the firm.

RBC Direct Investing says it will cover as much as $200 in fees when you transfer $15,000 or more to the company.

The TD Easy Trade app is offering to cover transfer fees of up to $150 if you bring $25,000 or more in assets.

Wealthsimple Trade reimburses up to $150 for transfers greater than $5,000.

The website Sparx Trading is helpful for finding out what transfer-fee offers are available. Brokers themselves are a bit cagey about these deals. If they’re mentioned on their public websites, it’s often in fine print you see only if you scroll well down the homepage.

Transfer-out fees are similarly buried in the commission and fee disclosures at most brokers. Many investors only find out about these costs when they transfer an account to another company and see a $150 debit in their statement.

If you find yourself dinged for transferring an account, keep the statement showing the charge and send it to your new broker as soon as your new account is set up. RBC requires proof of payment of the fee within six months of your account transfer.

Brokers in the 2022 Globe and Mail Digital Brokerage Ranking reported they charge either $135 or $150 for transfers. The only broker with no transfer-out fee was Wealthsimple Trade.

Can’t find anything on your broker’s website about covering transfer fees? It never hurts to ask a customer service rep about reimbursement, especially if you’re bringing an account with serious assets.

