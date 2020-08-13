 Skip to main content
Rob Carrick: Is now a good time for a 27-year-old to start investing?

Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
If we waited for an ideal time to start a lifetime of investing, few of us would ever get into the stock market at all.

The March crash was a great time, in retrospect. But a lot of investors held back because they worried about worse losses ahead as the pandemic spread globally. Stocks have powered back from their lows with a vengeance, which brings a new set of complications. If the economic recovery from the pandemic disappoints, stocks could fall again.

We have two vastly different sets of market conditions in March and August, but a common sense of caution about whether it’s a good time to start investing. I offer this up as context for a recent question from a reader in Toronto: “My 27-year-old has never invested and is asking is this a good time to start? She is thinking of using a robo-adviser and has about $50,000 to invest. What would you suggest about timing and robo investment?”

First off, thumbs up to the idea of using a robo-adviser. It’s a cost-effective way for investing newcomers to instantly start building a well-diversified portfolio of exchange-traded funds with a risk level tied to their personal needs. 

Is now a good time to start investing through a robo-adviser, or any other channel? Any time is a good time, if you handle it right. 

This reader’s daughter should consider a plan to have a pre-set amount transferred electronically to the robo account every time she gets paid. As for the $50,000, she should give some thought to a staggered approach. Maybe add $10,000 right now and an additional $5,000 each month for the next eight months. This would be in addition to those regular contributions from her paycheque.

Add the entire $50,000 now and the daughter runs the risk of a nasty market pullback that shears off 20 or 30 per cent of her investment in short order. Hold off on investing the $50,000 until after a crash and she runs the risk of missing the rally that follows all market downturns. It’s asking a lot for an investing rookie to put $50,000 into a stock market that seems to be falling off a cliff.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

