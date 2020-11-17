Rob Carrick: On the cusp of retirement and wondering about an ETF that pushes the limits on aggressiveness

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Rob Carrick: On the cusp of retirement and wondering about an ETF that pushes the limits on aggressiveness

Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

If you can handle stock market downturns and have 10-plus years until you need your money, then there’s a type of ETF you should definitely take a look at.

The growth version of balanced exchange-traded funds, also known as asset-allocation ETFs, typically hold 80 per cent of their assets in stocks and 20 per cent in bonds. If you’re in your 20s or 30s, it might just be what you’re looking for. Same goes if you’re older but have a proven ability to keep your hands off the sell button when stock markets tank like they did earlier this year.

A reader who describes herself as entering retirement age is also interested in the growth version of the balanced ETF. Her concern: Are these ETFs, with their 20-per-cent bond weighting, too tame?

Story continues below advertisement

She’s looking specifically at the Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (VGRO) and comparing it with the Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (VEQT), a related product that has no bonds and instead offers balance through a blend of different stock indexes. “Isn’t VEQT an even better vehicle to pursue aggressive growth over 10-15-20 years?” she asked.

I think not.

In a Q&A I did in the summer with Kurt Reiman, chief investment strategist for BlackRock Canada, he noted that a 60-40 portfolio over the past 20 years outperformed the S&P 500. You lost a bit of the upside with a portfolio like this, but it excelled in down stock markets by limiting the damage. Looking ahead, low bond yields raise questions about whether a 70-30 or 80-20 portfolio mix might make more sense. All stocks might theoretically make even more sense than that, given how little bonds are expected to add to returns for diversified portfolios.

A Gen Z investor could afford to be an all-stocks test pilot. Someone approaching retirement is much less of a candidate. Even for someone looking at a longer time horizon, like this reader, the urgency of stock market declines is more pronounced for people close to or in retirement. This means heightened risk of succumbing to the temptation to sell in a downturn to preserve a fast-shrinking portfolio.

Holding some bonds in a portfolio, 20 per cent or even more, would take the edge off a stock market crash. For that reason, VEQT seems a risk level too far for someone entering retirement age.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies