Rob Carrick: Read this if you think hot stock markets mean savings accounts are for suckers

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Rob Carrick: Read this if you think hot stock markets mean savings accounts are for suckers

Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Greed 1, fear 0.

That’s the way 2020 plays out so far in investor sentiment, if you judge by indicators I’ve seen lately about how people are sizing up risk in stock markets.

This is a most bizarre year for watching investors manage the eternal tension between greed and fear. On one hand, there’s a global pandemic that seems unconquerable without a vaccine. On the other, stock markets have been spectacular since a March crash triggered by that same pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

The stock markets have sloughed off the pandemic and investors are getting cocky about risk. I’ve seen examples of this twice lately.

In one case, a millennial reader with a bunch of cash in her investment accounts asked for a view on what to do with the money. She’s considering the purchase of a rental property and wondering if she should move her cash into a low-risk investment at a robo-adviser.

Robo-advisers do offer conservative portfolios with assets evenly divided between stocks and bonds or mostly in bonds. But even these portfolios could lose money over a year, and quite possibly longer. If this reader plans to use money in those investment accounts as a down payment on a rental property in the next few years, the safe strategy is to forego investing and instead use a high interest savings account earning 1.5 per cent or thereabouts.

Another reader asked recently about the pros and cons of moving a block of savings from his big bank to an alternative bank offering a much better interest rate. I consulted my Twitter followers about this and at least one person asked why anyone would limit themselves to a bank savings account and not consider stocks and bonds. Another person simply said “cash is trash.”

Cash does seem trashy when stocks and flying and it’s a win to get a rate of 1.5 per cent on a high rate savings account. But this is the perspective at a moment in time when greed has pushed fear to the sidelines. If stocks take a dive as a result of the pandemic, if financial markets react negatively to developments in the U.S. election or if something unforeseen happens, fear will turn the tables on greed. Having money in a 1.5-per-cent high interest savings account will then look like a genius move.

Save money you need within five or so years, invest for the longer term.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies