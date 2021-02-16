 Skip to main content
Rob Carrick: The failure of online brokers in serving retirees goes beyond clogged phone lines

Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
Jammed phone lines are a big problem if you’re a retiree calling your online broker to manage your registered retirement income fund.

Waits of 90 minutes and longer are common, as are calls that get dropped while you’re in the queue. Readers report trying and failing to get through for days in a row. As I said in a recent column, we are seeing an epic failure of customer service at the country’s online brokerage firms.

But there’s an underlying problem here that also needs some attention. In the age of so-called digital investing, not enough has been done to allow seniors to manage RRIFs and registered retirement savings plans online so they don’t have to call in.

A reader from Ottawa recently got in touch as he whiled away the minutes on hold with his broker. He’s managing a bunch of different retirement accounts for him and his wife and needed to find out the minimum mandatory RRIF withdrawal amount for this year.

“As I write this, I have been on hold with [my broker] for one hour, 41 minutes, 29 seconds,” he wrote. “I am much older than my spouse – I might expire before I can get my answers.”

Making this client wait so long to get an answer to a simple question is a waste of time for all involved. He and other retirees should be able to log into their brokerage account and find a RRIF dashboard that offers basic information and the means to manage basic RRIF business.

At very least, an RRIF dashboard could show a client’s minimum withdrawal amount and provide an interface to decide how and when to make the withdrawal. One lump sum? Equal monthly amounts? Other features might include the option to make a withdrawal of cash from the RRIF or an in-kind withdrawal with assets transferred intact to another account.

The recently released 2021 Globe and Mail online brokerage ranking picks the best brokers for mainstream do-it-yourself investing. As an add-on project, I plan to look at the best brokers for RRIF accounts. Help me out by telling me what your broker does well for RRIF clients online and where it could improve. The best way to help seniors stuck in a phone queue may be to give them the means to better manage their accounts online.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

