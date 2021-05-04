Rob Carrick: The statistic that undercuts a key argument about how investment advisers help clients

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Rob Carrick: The statistic that undercuts a key argument about how investment advisers help clients

Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

When the stock market crashed in March 2020, the extent of investor panic could be seen in the $14-billion in net mutual fund redemptions that month.

Flash ahead to March 2021 and we see mutual fund investors avidly putting new money in the markets. With a humongous stock market rally in the books, investors put almost $13-billion in new money into funds. February was even bigger in fund sales - net sales of $17.5-billion. To summarize, investors sold low and bought high. Aren’t investment advisers supposed to manage that sort of thing?

Funds are primarily sold by advisers of one type or another, so it’s reasonable to view fund sales trends as a reflection of the advisory business. The panic selling last March is understandable, given the layering of financial market turmoil on top of the fast-worsening pandemic. Yet net sales of exchange-traded funds, associated with DIY investors reached almost $3-billion back in March 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

When advisers talk about the value of what they do, they often mention coaching clients to understand the up and down cycles of financial markets. That means hanging tough when stocks crash or bonds decline and even buying more.

Fund industry statistics show that net buying of mutual funds resumed in April 2020, but at a low level of $1.3-billion (total fund assets were $1.5-trillion back then). Sales momentum picked up from there, but it wasn’t until winter 2021 that sales really surged. Part of this upswing in sales can be explained by the fact that January and February are traditionally big months for investing in registered retirement savings plans. But it’s clear that mutual fund investors were largely dormant through some prime months for buying cheap stocks.

To be fair to advisers, more and more of them are using ETFs these days. So the net buying of ETFs in the worst of the market meltdown may reflect some of their work urging clients to buy low. Also, mutual fund investors tend to be less familiar with stock market dynamics and thus more likely to panic about what can only be described as catastrophically large and fast declines in March 2020. An adviser can only do so much when clients demand to get out of a fast-falling market.

And yet, there’s a constant hum in the advisory business about the flightiness of DIY investors and how the firm hand of an advisory can deliver better behaviour and thus better returns. The mutual fund sales trends since the stock market crash do not support that view.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies