Rob Carrick: There are signs that fee competition in the ETF business has stalled out

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Rob Carrick: There are signs that fee competition in the ETF business has stalled out

Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

It was once possible to invest in a small, wholesome portfolio of exchange-traded funds and see your fees going down on a regular basis.

But there’s evidence that years of fierce ETF fee competition has stalled. In some cases, fees have ticked a tiny bit higher.

For years, I have kept track of ETF costs using what began in 2015 as the Freedom 0.15 Portfolio – a small group of ETFs that provided a 60-40 stocks-bonds portfolio with a weighted average management expense ratio of 0.15 per cent. I retooled in 2018 and came up with the Freedom 0.11 Portfolio, with a weighted average MER of 0.11 per cent. Then came the Freedom 0.10 Portfolio in 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, a Freedom 0.09 Portfolio will have to wait. While fees for bond ETFs have fallen a bit, ETFs in other core asset classes have either stayed the same or risen modestly.

In the Freedom 0.10 Portfolio, the 40-per-cent bond weighting came from the Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (VAB-T), with an MER back then of 0.09 per cent. That’s still the cost of owning VAB, but you can get an MER of 0.08 per cent with the BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG-T). A small win for bond ETF investors, then.

Freedom 0.10′s 20 per cent Canadian equity weighting came from the BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (ZCN-T), which continues to have an MER of 0.06 per cent. A similar fee can be had with competitors like the iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (XIC-T), the Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (VCE-T) and the TD Canadian Equity Index ETF (TTP-T).

With an MER of 0.08 per cent, the Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (VFV-T) was used for 20 per cent U.S. market exposure. But today, the Vanguard Canada website shows this ETF fee at 0.09 per cent. That’s the same MER as competitors like the BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (ZSP-T).

The TD International Equity Index ETF (TPE-T), with an MER of 0.2 per cent, accounted for the Freedom 0.10 Portfolio’s final 20 per cent. TPE’s fee remains the same, with some competitors at 0.22 per cent.

ETFs remain a fantastic way for investors of all ages and profiles to build sound, simple, low-cost portfolios. But the lower-and-lower fee narrative that helped the ETF sector build support among investors has faded, at least for the core index-tracking products that best make the case for ETF investing. In fact, it’s time to start looking out for ETF fee increases.

Example of a recent stealth increase: Horizons ETFs announced at the end of last year that a longstanding rebate on the MER on the $2.4-billion Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (HXT-T) will be reduced. The MER for HXT is 0.07 per cent, but Horizons has been rebating part of that back to investors in recent years.

Story continues below advertisement

The rebate for 2021 will be 0.03 of a percentage point, which reduces the actual cost of owing HXT to 0.04 per cent. Last year, a slightly larger rebate of 0.04 of a point slashed the cost to 0.03 per cent. HXT is still amazingly cheap, but not as cheap as before.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies