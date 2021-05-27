Rob Carrick: Three smart things ETF investors are doing these days (one of them involving crypto)

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Rob Carrick: Three smart things ETF investors are doing these days (one of them involving crypto)

Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Fear and loathing in the bond market would be a good title for a summary of investing so far in 2021. And yet, money flows into exchange-traded funds holding bonds was strong last month. Are investors doing the wrong thing? Far from it. In fact, I’d argue that maintaining exposure to bonds is one of three smart investing trends that emerge from the April 2021 sales data for ETFs.

Strong bond ETF sales

Bond ETFs took in $717-million in April, making them the second-most popular asset class after Canadian equity funds and crypto assets.

Now is not the time to overweight bonds, by any stretch. Bond yields have risen sharply since the turn of the year, which means bond prices are down on a year-to-date basis. So are bond ETF prices. Yet with stocks on a tear, it’s smart to maintain some exposure to bonds to hedge against a sharp decline for stock markets.

Story continues below advertisement

Investors were putting money into pretty much all types of fixed income ETFs, with the exception of those holding mid- to long-term bonds and cash alternative ETFs that keep your money in savings accounts. With rates on the rise, it’s best to stick to short-term bond ETFs, so avoidance of longer-term debt makes sense.

Cash alternative ETFs are a perfectly good parking spot for cash in your investing account, but most brokers charge commissions to buy and sell them. This cost works against the modest yield of these funds.

Rotation to Canadian from U.S. equity funds

U.S. stocks have outshone Canadian stocks in recent years, but results for the first four months of the year have shifted the focus a little. The S&P/TSX composite index was up 11 per cent over this period on a total return basis, while the S&P 500 was up 7.8 per cent in Canadian dollars. The U.S.-dollar gain for the S&P 500 was up 11.8 per cent, but a rising Canadian dollar cut that back unless you own a U.S. equity ETF with currency hedging.

If inflation advances as the pandemic recedes and economic growth picks up, the resource-heavy Canadian stock market could benefit more than the U.S. market. So there’s a decent case for adding money to Canadian equity ETFs, possibly by taking profits from your U.S. equity funds. In fact, there was net selling of U.S. equity funds in the amount of $125-million, while sales of Canadian equity funds came in at $1.5-billion.

Strong crypto-asset sales

Let’s agree that investing in crypto ETFs is about speculative fun and not adding a core buy-and-forget building block to a portfolio. In that context, using ETFs to invest in crypto currencies makes some sense. Investors are right on this theme - they put a net $1.3-billion in crypto asset funds in April.

You can trade crypto in a tax-free savings account via ETFs, and registered retirement savings plans as well (though crypto and retirement saving seem ill-matched for now). Crypto ETFs basically turn bitcoin and ethereum to stocks, which means accessibility through familiar brokers and trading apps, with none of the usual storage issues for crypto assets. The easiest way to play with crypto as a speculative investment.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies