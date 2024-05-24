Skip to main content
Robert Wares catches a copper wave at Osisko Metals
Ted Dixon
Ted Dixon
Special to The Globe and Mail

Osisko Metals (OM-X) CEO Robert Wares has continued to buy since we last highlighted the stock here in late August of 2023. Since Aug. 31, 2023, he has spent $213,655 buying shares in the public market. Osisko Metals has rallied recently on the back of a strengthening copper price and news from its Gaspe Copper Project including a May 6 updated mineral resource estimate for the Copper Mountain Deposit. Meanwhile, on-going CEO buying helped Osisko Metals claim the 24th spot in the INK May Top 40 Report.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

SymbolName% changeLast
OM-X
Osisko Metals Incorporated
-2.13%0.23

