Robert Wares catches a copper wave at Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals (OM-X) CEO Robert Wares has continued to buy since we last highlighted the stock here in late August of 2023. Since Aug. 31, 2023, he has spent $213,655 buying shares in the public market. Osisko Metals has rallied recently on the back of a strengthening copper price and news from its Gaspe Copper Project including a May 6 updated mineral resource estimate for the Copper Mountain Deposit. Meanwhile, on-going CEO buying helped Osisko Metals claim the 24th spot in the INK May Top 40 Report.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.