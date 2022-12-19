Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Morgan Stanley strategists Stephan Kessler and Vishwanath Tirupattur discussed The Return of Quant Investing in 2022,

“We will remember 2022 as a dismal year for traditional investment strategies across asset classes … For traditional investment strategies, there really was nowhere to hide. Nevertheless, 2022 has turned out to be a decent year for systematic factor or quant investing. As measured by the SG Alternative Risk Premia Index, quant strategies posted a healthy positive total return of 3.9%, providing both diversification and capital appreciation in a difficult market environment … Quant’s strong outperformance in 2022 resulted from a diverse set of catalysts. We think that the monetary policy tightening unleashed by global central banks led to substantial and durable macro trends that could be captured by ‘trend-following’ strategies. A re-emergence of dispersion in interest rates across the globe sparked the revival of ‘carry’ strategies. Equity value investing re-emerged as higher rates forced investors to focus more closely on fundamental valuations, increasing the efficiency of the ‘value’ factor. Disruption in valuations related to technological advances has receded – e.g., the normalization of Tesla’s valuation versus the broader auto sector … While the environment continues to be favorable for value investing, with market volatility remaining high investors should concentrate on undervalued stocks of high quality – crossing value filters with quality filters, in quant speak.”

***

BMO senior economist Art Woo projects that the Rollercoaster Ride Still Not Over for the crude price,

“One might be wondering if crude oil’s bubble has popped, which would be music to the ears of consumers and central bankers. However, we think it’s too early to declare that crude oil prices have been effectively tamed … Although fears of a global recession are currently dictating the direction of crude oil prices, this factor may not dominate for long. The global oil supply picture remains ominous as Russia could still end up shutting in production and OPEC+ could curtail output further. Thus, there is a significant risk that benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) will end up trading at higher levels, which explains why our average annual forecast remains at US$90/bbl in 2023 … We are of the view that the reopening in China (the world’s second largest consumer) should help offset weaker demand in the U.S. and Europe, resulting in a modest rise in global oil demand of 0.5-to-1.0 mb/d in 2023″

“Focus: Best Charts of 2022″ – BMO Economics

***

Released late Friday, BofA Securities investment strategist Michael Hartnett’s weekly report was typically blunt and readable,

“Main St outperformed Wall St in ‘22 … ratio of financial assets to GDP dropped from remarkable 6.2x to 5.4x as wages rose, asset prices slumped … but [we predict] Main St ‘hard landing’ in ‘23 as monetary policy drives mean reversion of abnormally low 3.7% unemployment rate (6.2% average past 50 years), 2.3% personal savings rates (9.0% past 60 years), 2.1% credit card delinquency rates (3.8% past 50 years), 1.5% corporate default rates (3.8% since 2005) … ‘Policy mistake’ tape as central banks tightening into mid’23 hard landing”

“Hartnett: Main St outperformed Wall St in 2022 but ...” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

